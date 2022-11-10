How KC Overseas pioneered human-tech collab in overseas student recruitment

One of the fastest-growing EdTech companies in the overseas education space today, KC Overseas, has reimagined this niche business with innovations in its EdTech platform coursefinder.ai and FinTech platform elanloans.com and has become a classic example of how technology can bring a multitude of benefits that help bolster growth. “Our vision is to make a transformative impact on the Study Abroad Service Sector through continual innovation in student services by connecting institutions, recruiters, and students across the globe. We are on a mission to bring overseas education within everyone’s reach by employing high-end technology, but with a human touch that sets us apart” said Pankaj Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KC Overseas Education.

Journey of KC’s Tech Transformation

Coursefinder.ai which was launched in 2018 is an amalgamation of KC’s 24+ years of Study Abroad industry expertise with cutting-edge technology. The platform enables users to search, shortlist and seek admission into international universities of their choice from 700+ partner universities across 29 countries. Some of the popular international study destinations that students are opting for include the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Dubai, and Singapore as well as many European countries.

Coursefinder has many other innovative features such as an adaptive search engine with eligibility filters, which helps counselors arrive at near-perfect course options from a vast database of more than 80,000 courses. Users can also apply to multiple universities via a single application reducing redundancy and duplication of work. Another unique feature of this platform is a fully integrated dashboard & deep integrations with payment gateways like Flywire, Cohort Go & Transfer Mate. Users also have access to auxiliary service providers like overseas accommodation services & Elan Overseas Education Loans making it a one of its kind one-stop solution for studying abroad.

This ease of accessibility to a whole range of services has been of tremendous help to KC Overseas’ students and channel partners. Thanks to its tech innovations KC has been able to assist more than 3,00,000 students to date in their study abroad journey. The platform is currently being used by more than 10,000 student recruiters located across the globe.

The tech transformation intensified when KC Overseas introduced automation into one of the most crucial processes of the study abroad journey – securing the right kind of financing – by starting their FinTech division called Elan Overseas Education loans. Elan connects students with the right overseas education loan provider out of 15+ partner banks and financial institutes such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Credila, Mpower, Avanse, among others. Since its inception, Elan Loans has assisted more than 15,000 students and disbursed US $ 25 million worth of overseas education loans to students who were seeking financial assistance to pursue higher studies in different parts of the world.

Harnessing Human-Tech Potential

What sets KC apart from scores of other players in this space is the human-tech collaboration that they have been able to establish to power the technology in the right direction. Aiding the technology from the backend is a strong team of 700+ highly skilled country experts which KC Overseas Education has invested heavily into. Each resource in this team is a country specialist and knows the nuances of admission into these countries. With this, they are geared to offer the most effective counselling and assistance to students and channel partners alike.

“Our team of country experts provides free in-person and online counselling to help students select the best course, country and university fit, test preparation services, application assistance, visa assistance, overseas education loan assistance and much more. We regularly organize physical & virtual events like Overseas Education Fairs, Webinars and Knowledge Sharing Meets for students and partners to interact one-to-one with university delegates and our country specialists. We make sure to give complete handholding and guidance so that students’ journey to their overseas institution is smooth and hassle-free.”said Pankaj.

What was started by Pankaj Agarwal and Nalini Agarwal the cofounders of KC Overseas Education in a single office in Nagpur, Maharashtra in 1998 has today expanded to over 65 global offices across India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. Today, KC Overseas Education is a Market leader providing end-to-end solutions for those aspiring to settle overseas in search of better education and career prospects.

Roadmap to The Future

To drive product differentiation in the years to come, KC Overseas Education has invested more than US$ 3 million in its tech platforms. The company now plans to invest another US $ 3- 5 million over the next two years in ramping up these platforms to automate more services and add advanced features. With further expansion plans in the offing, the company is aspiring to increase the team size to include more than 1,000 employees in the coming year. They also plan to recruit the best tech talent to support their tech growth & aspirations.

India is one of the largest source markets for studying abroad and by 2024 it is forecasted that there will be about 20 lakh Indian students studying overseas. KC Overseas Education plans to leverage human-tech collaboration to offer the next level of service to all its stakeholders so that they can tap into the huge opportunity in this sector. Being one of the early players to launch a tech platform, the organization has shown phenomenal growth and they are confident to maintain this growth trajectory in the coming years.

“We have been able to grow the business by 200% in FY 2021-22 as students and partners were happy with the seamless experience on our platforms. We are delighted when students reach their dream universities abroad with the help of our platforms and services. Here at KC Overseas Education, we truly believe that every student has the potential to achieve their ambitions of studying overseas if guided in the right manner” said Prachet Agrawal – Head of Product at KC Overseas.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of KC Overseas by HT Brand Studio.