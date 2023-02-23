How Lead Generation Can Help Your Business - Sachin Dev Duggal

New Delhi (India), February 23: The amount of time and money that marketing and sales teams devote to lead creation is excessive, but if there is no clear strategy to follow, it is all for wind. A few brilliant ideas from SachinDevDuggal have been developed to steadily enhance your sales.

“The lead generation ideas and techniques you choose to employ now will be crucial to the future of your business if your sales funnel isn't brimming with lead” says serial entrepreneur SachinDevDuggal. Your business is doomed and stuck with no continuous consumer development without a dependable supply of new leads for your good or service.

The amount of effort and money that marketing and sales teams devote to lead generation is ludicrous. They do everything from writing in-depth blog posts to launching advertising campaigns, prospecting on LinkedIn, creating videos, holding webinars, giving presentations at conferences, and much more.

Nevertheless, you don't have an endless budget of time and money to follow every lead generating strategy that strikes your fancy. Now is the time for results.

Skyrocketing Ideas for Lead generation by SachinDevDuggal

The marketing team is often in charge of lead generation, which might include leveraging SEO to increase website traffic, developing a lead magnet for site visitors, setting up email marketing, and moving these new prospective prospects through the sales funnel.

1: Keep the ‘Spam’ word out of pitch database

Assure your customers that their privacy will be respected. Just avoid calling it "spam" while doing it. Prospects immediately associate the word "spam" with receiving spam. The term scared 18% of the prospects away, despite the fact that the context was to reassure them that they wouldn't be spammed. According to studies, including a "100% privacy - we will never spam you!" disclaimer on his sign-up form causes an 18% fall in conversions.

2: Your hidden weapon is case studies

Case studies should be written correctly. Whenever you can, incorporate them into your funnels to encourage prospects who are still debating whether to proceed. “Name your case studies "Success Stories" to increase curiosity, clicks, and leads”, advises SachinDevDuggal .

There are a tons of business websites with 100–200 words small case studies that use the monotonous (and predictable) Challenge/Solution/Results structure. That's not always a terrible thing. Yet case studies that are really read tend to go a more original route. According to SachinDuggal, it will be advantageous for your company if you produce your case studies with quotes from several experienced case study authors, which demonstrates how to tell an engrossing tale that prompts purchasing action.

3: When writing the button copy, use strong words

You are undoubtedly aware to some extent that the copy on your button influences action. But do you know the tried-and-true methods?

They'll make the button copy writing process go more quickly. Your landing pages will be more successful. Moreover, your A/B testing time will be reduced.

Always write your button copy with Hook, Line, and Sinker, advises SachinDuggal. “Command verb + offer + urgency” is the formula. Thus, you might say, “Savings of 25% today!”

Always uses the RAD formula -Require, Acquire Desire. It operates as follows:

Prior to a visitor selecting your button, provide all the information they need.

Make your button (also known as "click") simple to press.

Make sure your button wording delivers what it promises to your visitor.

4: Employ an effective testimonial formula

SachinDevDuggal says, “be careful not to use any old testimony. Get the Perfect Testimonial. You'll reduce anxiety, improve relationships, and generate more leads”. The ideal testimonial draws attention to a challenge that your prospective client is now facing. It should explain how your good or service fixes the issue that your prospective client is experiencing. You accurately emphasize the outcomes. You require a perfect testimonial from each sort of prospective client you wish to work with.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.