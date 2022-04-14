How My Pooja Box is presenting Indian craftsmanship to netizens?

India has a rich cultural heritage. The art forms and designs of this heritage reflect the unique culture of each state. The shapes, patterns, colors, and materials varying from region to region illustrates the diverse nature of this heritage. The Indian artisan community is indigenous to rural areas. It is home to several artisans and craftsmen who've mastered skills that have been passed down over generations. Such artists and craftsmen rely on old-school methods for their artwork.

Challenges faced by Rural Artisans of India

Due to the increasing globalization of markets, western trends are influencing the Indian audiences’ choices. As the Indian artisans are not tech-savvy, they’ve difficulty understanding how to tailor their products to changing demands. Indian artisans in rural areas work diligently to preserve this art form to keep the heritage alive, however, with the availability of cheaper and more varied products, handicrafts face severe competition in contemporary markets. They are typically perceived as traditional, old-fashioned, and antithetical to modern tastes. Handicrafts are losing their visibility compared to machine-made items.

Meet, My Pooja Box

It was August 2017, when My Pooja Box was launched as a brand with the sole objective of creating a fair price platform for artisans who have very limited access to any market, let alone global markets. My Pooja Box as a brand opens the path for all to discover the real world of Indian handicrafts. It aims to provide an undeniably unique selection of traditional art and craft translated into unique, attractive contemporary products, showcasing a wide selection of authentic Indian Crafts from every corner of the country, procured directly from the artisans. With over 4000 products to choose from, My Pooja Box’s online website & app provides customers the ease to shop gifting, home decor & festive products for any occasion from the comfort of their homes.

My Pooja Box endeavors to encourage traditional artistry and contemporary style by marketing them globally.

Encouraging Rural Artisanship in Modern Times

The government is encouraging the manufacturing of products in India under its Make In India movement, and as a responsibility, My Pooja Box is putting every effort to preserve talent, beauty, and art. Team My Pooja Box encourages rural artisans and craftsmen to enhance their skills by offering facilities to sell their products in newer markets.

My Pooja Box believes that we as a community must give it back to the hands that make these creative and artistic products. As a means to this end, My Pooja Box strives to connect buyers from all over the world to the best quality products crafted exquisitely by the creative master artisans of India. In the constantly evolving handicrafts market, My Pooja Box eliminates barriers to logistics, payment issues, transactions, safety, etc., with precision, rationality, and accuracy.

Supporting Sustainability through Craftsmanship

Featured in news & media multiple times for sustainability initiatives, My Pooja Box uses its online presence to spread awareness about the lost traditional artistry and craftsmanship. Through the marketing campaigns, My Pooja Box intends to inform people across the world of different forms of art and craft in our country. My Pooja Box contributes to a cleaner, greener, and happier environment with its biodegradable products, such as -

- The Eco-friendly Rakhis are made of organic edible colors, handmade paper, and plant seeds. Made by women artisans from Rajasthan. My Pooja Box intends to spread happiness and popularize the concept of ‘Don’t use and throw,’ instead ‘Use and grow.’

- Made by the local artisans, My Pooja Box presents Plant-A Ganesha idols launched for Ganesh Chaturthi. These eco-friendly ganesha idols are crafted using the best quality of natural soil or clay with plant seeds. When showered with water, the idol leaves the seeds to be mixed with the soil. These seeds later germinate into a beautiful plant, thereby leaving your living space appealing and ending the river pollution caused during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Final Words!

In today’s time, where the e-commerce industry is long-established, Indian handicrafts have found a great marketing platform with My Pooja Box. My Pooja Box is immensely passionate about supporting local artisans who constantly produce innovative products, and hence empowers rural artisanship with the light of technology to showcase their artwork worldwide. Every person at My Pooja Box opines that the artisans who make handicraft products are the real heroes and trendsetters of the industry.

When you shop at My Pooja Box, you not only support the brand, but also thousands of local artisans of India that work around the clock to handcraft products.

