How OPPO makes innovation more inclusive for women

“The bindi symbolises honour, love and prosperity. It represents certain core aspects of womanhood,” says Saritha Bandaru, Principal Engineer of Camera Innovation, as she steps out of her home to solve a unique challenge faced at OPPO India’s R&D centre.

The OPPO team spotted a strange bug in camera AI, which does not recognise the quintessential bindi that Indian women proudly wear. The bindi was visible in photo previews, but the moment a picture was clicked with the smartphone, it unbelievably disappeared from the face of the person in the snapshot.

“At first we were all shocked and thought that there were some algorithm mismatches. So, we compared the reference with the product. And to our surprise, there was a behavioural discrepancy. The team at OPPO realised that it was a region-based problem. The machine needed to be educated about this tradition, just as we educate our children,” says she.

In a thought-provoking video released by OPPO, Bandaru proudly recounts the journey of how she and her team solved the mystery of the disappearing bindis from snapshots and managed to restore the bug when they restored the image algorithm, after an entire month filled with trial and error. And, in the process, the humble bindi has emerged as a symbol of innovation, inclusivity and gender equality at the smartphone giant’s office.

In today’s disruptive times, the video showcases how the brand is committed to using industry-first innovations to keep pace with the dynamic needs of its customers and at the same time foster a more inclusive innovation ecosystem where women can thrive. “At OPPO, we are home to mothers, daughters, wives and sisters. All of them are innovators! We’re proud of them for making our company and our products more inclusive. And we pledge to continue building and innovating with them …” the video concludes.

The video beautifully captures how OPPO is determined to push camera capabilities to bring high-end photography and videography experiences to its users, even as their teams retain the essence of Indian traditions and cultural styles. In the case of the missing bindi, there was a need to alter the AI to suit the needs of the local culture. The AI was mistaking the bindi as a blemish or unwanted spot in portrait photos and removed it from the pictures.

The painstaking journey undertaken by OPPO engineers to find the disappearing bindi is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to R&D, something that helps the company keep pace with the dynamic needs of its consumers.

As Bandaru and many other bright women like her thrive at OPPO centres across the country, the brand continues to foster an environment that propagates a culture of innovation and inclusivity. This not only allows the brand to explore new frontiers of technology but also helps localise and customize technology basis the needs of people in that specific region/ country.

Since its inception, one of India’s most popular smartphone brands, OPPO, has been known for innovations in smartphones that address customer pain points whether it is charging and battery life, design or camera. And in looking for breakthroughs and innovative answers, the company has managed to alter the course of the Indian tech industry. Every aspect of modern-day smartphones has been elevated by OPPO as it has proved time and again that one can push the boundaries of innovation, while also creating useful products.

As the legacy brand turns 18, it continues to bring industry-first innovations with its motto: “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”. The company has invested heavily in Research and Development efforts over the years and has made India a global epicentre for smartphone innovation. OPPO India has also set up its 5G Innovation Lab in Hyderabad, a sprawling facility which also houses the Camera Innovation Lab.

In the days to come, one can expect further enhancements in OPPO camera phones which will enable us to better capture the beauty of the world around us as Bandaru and her colleagues at OPPO strive to innovate and create better tech with AI advancements that have transformed smartphone camera experiences over the years.

As the brand moves ahead, its commitment to developing innovations that revolve around user experience as it’s driven by its brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead”. To this end, investing in R&D would be incomplete without investing in the right talent that will drive the research and innovations that come out of R&D centres.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.