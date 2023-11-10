How ParallelDots is solving real-world retail problems

ParallelDots helps FMCG companies & retailers optimize their in-store execution & maximize their sales using image recognition. Angam Parashar, Co-Founder & CEO, ParallelDots, shared his insights on the journey of ParallelDots, their work with the retail industry, their recent innovations and more.

Please tell us about the journey of ParallelDots – what was the idea behind its conception and what has been the growth trajectory since its inception

We started ParallelDots in 2017 as a startup focused towards B2B AI space. In the beginning we served customers across wide range of industries including healthcare, financial services, consumer insights before narrowing down our focus on the retail industry. Since 2019, we are building a retail computer vision platform for CPG manufacturers and retailers globally. Through our product ‘ShelfWatch’ We help FMCG companies measure and then subsequently improve their presence in retail stores by analyzing pictures and videos of retail shelves and extracting meaningful information from it such as out of stock, availability, competition tracking, share of shelf, compliance, etc.

Today ShelfWatch is deployed across 30+ countries globally and we work with some of the leading FMCG companies all across the globe. We have offices in US, Mexico, Central Europe, and India.

What differentiates ParallelDots from competitors, and how does it cater to the unique needs of its customers?

I’d say we have two main differentiators from our competitors.

Our relentless focus on customer success: We are a pure-play B2B enterprise company. Helping our clients adopt AI technology often comes with inherent challenges particularly around the training time of AI, possibilities with the AI tech and limitations of the AI tech, roadmap of adopting upcoming AI technologies – and this is exactly where we excel. Our customers love us not just because of how good the technology is, but also because we give the best experience when they decide to adopt ShelfWatch.

Our long-term data strategy: Everybody knows that you cannot build solid AI models without a data strategy. We have been focusing on collecting huge amount of retail computer vision datasets for the last 4 years and are working on creating a foundational model that would enable us to build a long-term moat wrt our competitors. Such a foundational model will be one of a kind and would further enable our clients to easily adopt ShelfWatch tool.

How does your company continue to innovate and adapt to changing trends in the industry?

Being a vertical-focused AI company, we keep a close watch on retail industry trends as well as the trends in the AI tech. Both continue to change at a rapid pace. The retail industry has evolved a lot in the last few years with rising e-commerce share. With interest rates raising, high cost of labor, global supply chain issues and rising inflation – offline retail is also undergoing a fundamental change. In parallel to this, huge progress in technologies like gen AI, computer vision and IOT are also marking a fundamental shift in how our potential customers are looking to adopt AI in the coming years. Our innovation efforts ultimately are driven by the larger trends in the industry as well as unique insights that we get from our existing efforts.

Can you tell us about any upcoming innovations or initiatives that ParallelDots is working on?

Yes, absolutely! As I mentioned earlier, our long-term data strategy is key to what we want to build in the coming years. Building a foundational retail computer vision model is something that is going to be super exciting. This would enable our clients to train AI visual shelf AI models in no time and thus bring down the time frame to adopt image recognition tech significantly.

In addition to that, we are also dabbling with use cases of IOT in retail shelves. As offline become digitized, IOT devices are going to be everywhere and will ultimately enable much improved consumer experience for shoppers.This is an exciting time to be in our space which is going to transform completely in the coming years.

Please tell us about the funds you are raising and how they are going to help your business model?

We raised our Series A in 2022 and have maintained healthy cash flows in our business. We are not looking to raise money immediately. We are well capitalized for the coming months and our focus is largely on growing sustainably. We will be looking to raise our Series B in 2024 as we gear up for next round of blistering growth in the Company.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!