How Quintedge’s Offers ‘Intuitive’ learning through its renowned FRM Course?

In the current job scenario, education is not about whether you cleared the exam or not; it’s rather about what you actually learnt out of it. The same scenario applies to one of the most renowned professional risk qualifications i.e. FRM (Financial Risk Manager), which is offered by GARP institute. Almost 80,000 students took the exam this year, making it one of the most competitive finance examination.

Realizing this fact, CA Yash Jain, Co-founder at Quintedge and and an FRM holder, believes that India’s education, especially in risk domain, has a gap between the factual Knowledge and the real world usage.

“A first Quartile in exam does not always translate into 75 percent education. There is a huge gap between your score and real knowledge, especially in the case of professional certifications like CFA and FRM”, says Yash. This led him to lay the idea of QuintEdge, where the exam aspirants are given practical examples to make them understand how things work in real world.

The edtech company offers prep courses that bring the curriculum, technology, teacher’s expertise, and pedagogy on a single platform.

Yash further elaborates, “Along with the exam preparation, we make the students job-ready by developing practical skills necessary to clear an interview for Risk Management Profiles.”

QuintEdge’s FRM course includes first-of-its-kind preparation modules to aid students in prepare intuitively for their FRM exam, wherein the student are made to ‘visualize’ the complex formulas of the exam, and not just Mug them up. Thus, they claim a high passing rate of 92% in the said exam.

QuintEdge’s Business and Future plans

The Delhi-based startup, which began by offering professional finance certifications including CFA, FRM & Investment Banking has expanded its learner base to more than 100k across the globe. They aim to achieve a learner base of 1 Mllion by end of 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.