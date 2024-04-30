How Sellergize Walks the Talk - Offers 15-Day Notice Period, 30% Increments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: The IT sector stands as a pivotal force propelling India's economic advancement, with a profound impact on GDP growth and societal well-being. According to IBEF, with a surge of 2.9 lakh new jobs in FY23, the industry's workforce now tallies at 5.4 million, making significant strides in bolstering national employment figures. As the industry gears up to meet the workforce demand, the significant role of an engaged and skilled workforce cannot be overstated. Engaged employees drive productivity and innovation, acting as catalysts for organizational success. As such, fostering a culture of employee engagement benefits individual companies and also contributes to the broader trajectory of India's economic prosperity.

Challenges in IT Sector faced by Employees

Despite its impactful contributions, the IT industry grapples with HR challenges hampering both sector and employee growth. These include minimal salary increments, averaging between 8.5% to 9.1% as per the Teamlease Report. Rigid hiring practices often prioritize experienced candidates, sidelining fresh talent and burdening existing staff. Delayed or inadequate performance bonuses further demotivate employees. Lengthy notice periods, reaching up to 90 days, impede career exploration. Unclear job roles, skill gaps, and heavy workloads amplify turnover rates. Limited flexible workspace options exacerbate dissatisfaction, stifling productivity.

Amidst growing concerns over HR practices in the thriving IT sector, Sellergize emerges as a beacon of change. Based in Mumbai, Sellergize offers straightforward solutions to affiliate publishers, enhancing online shopping experiences for SMEs and large corporations. With a focus on employee-centric reforms, Sellergize aims to elevate IT work culture, fostering growth and satisfaction.

How Sellergize's Employee Centric HR Reforms are Uplifting IT Work Culture?

Salary Hikes: While many IT firms offer 15% raises to top performers, Sellergize takes a different approach. To combat the usual 8-10% inflation, they ensure a minimum 10% raise even for underperformers. In March 2024, Sellergize’s average increment was 30%, with top achievers receiving up to 60% pay rise. Sellergize believes in rewarding effort with meaningful salary hikes, acknowledging contributions to collective success.

Hiring Freshers: Sellergize values fresh talent in the ever-evolving IT sector. By recruiting new graduates, it offers opportunities for growth. Nearly 75% of the Sellergize team started as freshers, contributing significantly to the company's success while advancing their own careers.

100% Performance Bonuses with No Delay: In contrast to many IT firms, Sellergize ensures fair performance bonuses, paying 100% to employees rated 3 stars or higher. Notably, bonuses are promptly distributed in March, differing from the delayed payouts in the industry.

Practical Notice Periods: Sellergize stands out with notice periods as short as 15 days for some roles, maxing at 45 days for niche positions. This flexibility eases transitions for employees, contrasting with the industry standard of 90 days, empowering individuals to explore new opportunities without undue constraints.

Remote First Workplace: Sellergize offers remote work options for all permanent employees, fostering productivity and work-life balance through clearly defined roles. This empowers staff to perform effectively, enhancing the IT work culture.

According to Kamil Khan, CTO and Director of Sellergize, says, “The key to growth lies in empowering our workforce. By revamping HR practices, we bolster employee engagement, fostering collaborative growth. This not only retains existing talent but also attracts freshers, fueling sectoral expansion and economic advancement. At Sellergize, our employee-centric HR reforms drive growth and talent retention.”

IT companies are ramping up efforts in upskilling and collaborative learning to meet evolving tech demands, alongside prioritizing fun activities for stress reduction and improved mental health. This proactive approach fosters employee engagement and enhances job satisfaction. Sellergize's employee-centric HR practices create a conducive workplace for both seasoned professionals and newcomers, facilitating collaborative growth. Such initiatives will drive the IT sector's expansion and will also elevate India's GDP, with projections indicating a 10% contribution by 2025. Together, these reforms reshape the IT landscape, fostering a vibrant and competitive industry primed for sustained success.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.