How should investors plan their finances - Glimpses from Nivesh Mahakumbh 2022!

The last two years saw humankind adapting to a changed, strange world in very little time. The COVID -19 pandemic made us do things that none of us would have envisioned in our wildest dreams and safe to say that the last two years have been replete with life changing experiences for all of us.

Like most aspects of our existence, the year that went by was a turning point for many of us in terms of our perception of money and wealth. The early months of 2021 heralded the much-awaited silver lining in the form of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines but the jubilation didn’t last long and India found itself in the throes of the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Job losses, disruptions in income streams and the financial ordeal of paying for medical treatments of infected family members eventually gave way to a brighter second-half with infections ebbing and the economy roaring to life.

The Nivesh Mahakumbh 2022, a one-of-a-kind mega investor awareness meet conducted by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, in association with Hindustan Times saw veterans and industry leaders delve into the financial learnings from the crests and troughs in 2021 and charting the way forward in 2022.

Here are a few excerpts from the event that was hosted by senior journalist Gautam Srinivasan:

Key takeaways from speech and panel discussions

K S Rao, Head – Investor Education and Distribution, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

- He started the symposium by elucidating on the efforts made by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund for ushering in financial literacy. “Every four years millions of Indians go to Kumbh Mela with the belief that they can purify their soul and it is a spiritual experience like no other in the world. At Aditya Birla SUN life mutual fund, it is our mission and its understandably more material but we pursue this with equal zealousness. This is our Investor Education Outreach Programme which started in 2015 in Jabalpur and today is the 26th Mahakumbh,”he said.

- He added, “The scale of this outreach programme is as good as that of a Kumbh Mela and this is also a reason why we call it the Nivesh Mahakumbh. Those who are here can take a dip – a dip into a sea of financial awakening and this will end the ignorance that stands between us and financial security. This ‘dip’ makes the holy treaty of D-I-P. D is delayed gratification which is fundamental for ensuring a better tomorrow by making sacrifices today. It is the impact of inflation and P is the power of compounding and it is the eighth wonder of the world. If someone understands D, I , P; they would have grasped the most important tenets of financial literacy.”

KS Rao’s address was followed by A Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited. He said:

- He threw light on the annual budget 2022 and what it beholds for the future of our finances: “I am happy to announce that this is the second digital Nivesh Mahakumbh that we are doing jointly with HT Media. We have been carrying out all these years to educate investors across the country as to how they should go about managing their personal finances, investing in capital markets and particularly in mutual funds.”

- He added, “Two days ago, we had the unveiling of the Annual Budget. If you would have seen the budget coverage, you would have realised that the budget is not just drawing a roadmap for one year, i.e., 2022 but it is paving the path for the next 25 years. In 25 years, India will have completed 100 years of independence and keeping that in mind, the government of India has focused on strengthening infrastructure which includes urban infra, digital and making the education system more robust in the country.”

Panel Discussion 1: Bygones and predictions: Lessons in finance from 2021 and what to look forward to in 2022

The past year brought about major shifts in the realm of money management with the pandemic’s continued impact on our daily lives. A tumultuous first-half followed by calmness for a few months before renenwed fears and uncertainty due to the Omircon variant of the coronavirus – investors have had a tough time gauging the winds of change accurately.

The budget is another piece of the puzzle for investors that needs decoding.

- Dhirendra Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive, Value Research sharing his impression of the budget 2022 says, “There wasn’t much for investors to actually take note of. The only notable thing in my opinion was it was almost like an update that we are doing okay. One thing that most investors will tend to get distracted by is the taxation laws pertaining to cryptocurrency. The budget gives a sense of legitimacy to the whole framework. So, investors should be wary of that – ask your basic questions, don’t get into it if you don’t understand it. In terms of personal finances, 2021 was a grim reminder that focusing on the basics is paramount. Focus on building a great foundation – equity for the long term, having a good emergency fund, having your insurance in place. 2021 taught us that you should diversify if you have your basics in place.”

- Amit Bivalkar, Managing Director and CEO at Sapient Wealth Advisors and Brokers Pvt Ltd opined: “A sound budgeting exercise is the key to a successful financial plan. We started with not accepting digital currency then we set up a committee then we implemented regulations around it and now we have said that we will launch the Digital Rupee - I think the government is also accepting new ideas and new technologies and the important part is that we have to pay a lot more attention to these new age technology companies because for example textile companies that were listed once upon a time are not there today. We have seen that leasing finance companies are also not there today. I feel though that what will interest the applecart is if interest rates move up too quickly and along with that if we don’t have growth – that is something investors should watch out for.”

It is normal for the investment jargon to keep evolving with the ever-shifting tastes of the investor community and these have to be taken into consideration when drawing a financial plan.

- Harit Kohli, Associate Director, NatWest Group India said, “There are a few key trends from an investor perspective that I would like to touch upon. First is the immense increase in retail participation in the equity markets – the amount of increase that we have seen in demat accounts and active SIPs that are there. Secondly, there is recognition and acceptance of the fact that you need professional guidance and support. More and more people are willing to sign up for fee based advisory and that links up to goal-based investing rather than randomly investing per se. The other thing that 2020 and 2021 taught us is that as a financial planner when somebody used to talk about a contingency fund, it was considered merely a theoretical concept. Now, many people are accepting that it’s a reality.”

While watching out for key investment trends is crucial, there are other variables too that investors should take cognizance of from time to time.

- Bhupesh Bameta, Fund Manager at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited explained, “One key variable that would be determining the outcome for both the fixed income markets and the equity markets is inflation – in the last two years we have seen mother of stimuli from both the central bankers and fiscal authorities which came in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the bottlenecks it brought along. There was a big flare up in inflation rates across the world, economies and policymakers had forgotten that there is something called inflation. Commodity prices are booming across the board. Inflation is a key scare and that will determine the course of the equities and bond market.”

Fireside chat 1: Personal finance and takeaways from the Union Budget

The process of laying the financial pathway for the year is incomplete without a deep dive into the annual budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently unveiled Budget 2022 and as far as personal finances are concerned, this year’s budget did not include any major announcements pertaining to taxes.

- Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited shared insights on the sectors that investors should keep an eye on this year. “India’s economy is slightly lagging behind. Last year we saw a good rebound in global growth but India was still struggling because we had the second wave of the pandemic which was much more intense and there was not enough support. But I think slowly and steadily, we are seeing a revival. I think the domestic economy led sectors will be the sectors that will do well over the next 2-3 years. Within that if you look at the largest sector - the banking sector and the financial services sector which always benefits when the GDP growth starts to improve and when the capital investments start to pick up, the corporate credit growth will also go up and that will benefit the banking sector. Apart from the capital goods sector, the industries should benefit because of the increase in capital expenditure.”

Panel Discussion 2: Passive Investing and Winds of Change

The Indian markets have been witnessing steady inroads in the realm of passive investing. The passive investing segment has been abuzz with activity with new and old fund houses joining the bandwagon.

- Analysing the reasons behind the spurt in the popularity of passive funds, Kaustabh Belapurkar, Director Fund Research at MorningStar, said, “Over the last couple of years we have seen retail individuals, HNIs investing in passive funds. We have seen a large increase in retail assets in this and there are multiple reasons as to why that is happening. One is equity investing is seeing a lot of new investors coming in. We know that the last few years have been interesting, especially 2018, 2019 and 2020 when active funds have had a little bit of a tough time as compared to their passive peers. So with the advent of new investors coming in the thought process is thus – ‘If I want to get equity exposure and I don’t have the wherewithal to decide which active fund to pick and stick with it why would I stay out of the market, so let me buy a passive fund.’”

Investors are also becoming privy to the advantages offered by passive funds over active funds.

- Abhishek Singhal, Chief Manager, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited narrated, “The last few years have already seen a lot of investors realizing that you need to have exposure to different asset classes and at the same time you also need to look at the cost of investment in your portfolios. Given the fact that in most cases passives are indexed selling strategies and they generally just deliver market returns or slightly over or under that, the biggest benefit of the passive investment approach is the transparency and simplicity – there is no black box about passive funds. You don’t have to really think through it to understand the strategy. Rather in the case of active funds, it's more like a black box where you have to really follow the fund managers' styles, study the portfolios over time and still be subjected to human error. In the case of passive funds, the error is only what you induce in your own portfolios.”

- Kanika Agarwal, Co-founder of Upside AI put forth that this shift to passive funds is not something that is new when one looks to the West and the picture in India is different as there is room for improvement when it comes to product development. “There has been such a clear shift away from humans to rule-based investing globally and particularly in the US where you look at retail tickets – less mutual funds and more ETFs seems to be the way forward. The theme of rules-based investing is here to stay. Active and passive are two different sides to that coin but this is one overarching umbrella that we are seeing. It is very important to seek international exposure because currently no matter how diversified you are, you have one very large risk which is the white elephant India risk. You need to start looking at other geographies and ETFs is such a beautiful way to do that,” she said.

- Picking up on Agarwal’s line of thought about the ongoing story of the advent of passive funds in India, Jaideep Mehta, CEO of Mosaic Media Ventures shared, “The whole idea of passives was the brainchild of one person – the founder of Vanguard and from there it kept growing as index investing caught on so on and so forth and over a period of time, passive funds tended to outperform many of the active fund managers which then created a multiplier effect. In India there have been no such single triggers so to say. The other thing is that if you see the push that the industry itself has made, and the messaging from the government, a lot of it has been around attracting people to the stock market. I think we have got a first wave and it has worked beautifully and now as investors get used to more of different strategies, some part of their allocation will end up in passives. Over a period of time, passives will have their place in the sun as well as actives and other asset categories.”

Fireside chat 2: Retirement by investing right

After having spent decades of your life keeping up with personal and professional commitments, retirement is synonymous with the beginning of a phase when you can look forward to being stress-free. However, whether your retirement dreams will come to fruition depends on the effort you would have put in before retiring to ensure that you have a steady stream of income when you bid adieu to the nine-to-five grind.

- Deepak Jain, Director India and South Asia at American Academy of Financial Management broke down the myth that retirement planning is a linear, one-dimensional exercise. “People believe that retirement planning is a single-phase exercise but actually it is a three-phased process. It starts with a pre-retirement phase, then it goes to a transition stage and then there is a post-retirement stage. Your investment and objectives are different in each stage. If I ask what is the full form of ROI, most people would say that it stands for Return on Investment, but actually this abbreviation holds true for a person only pre-retirement. The moment a person moves to the post-retirement stage, the full form of ROI changes to the reliability of income. In post-retirement years, it is better to sacrifice returns for reliability. This is the crux of retirement planning. Pre-retirement, investors can go for variable income products but post-retirement they should go for guaranteed income products,”he said.

Panel discussion 3: the way forward for female investors – how should they invest?

Women in India have had a complicated relationship with money since time immemorial. Patriarchal conditionings through generations continue to colour women’s attitudes towards money management and many baulk at the thought of managing finances even today. Add the acute unavailability of financial products that cater to women’s needs to the mix and you have a hurdle that seems too big to cross.

However, many women are trying to herald a revolution where managing g finances in a capable manner is no longer an unachievable goal for women.

- Shruti Agarwal, founder of Stashfin narrated, “Even today when you look at the advertisements on TV, it's driven towards men. My parents were very clear though that they wanted to raise independent women who did not have to rely on a third party for their investments or their future. So, we are three sisters and a brother and all three sisters are quite independent. Throughout my journey I have had female role models talking about money and investments. It has been a great platform for me to learn so much in the US and bring it back to India and understand how you can serve the underserved. Stashfin is a large company and we underwrite close to a million customers a month of which only 10 percent are women. Whether it's salaried or unsalaried women- it's not that they are not taking charge of their finances. The reality is just that they are bogged down by their daily routine.”

- Dipika Jaikishan, Co-Founder and COO Basis emphasized how the journey of financial inclusivity for women should have its genesis in the family. She narrated, “If we have learnt anything in the past two years, it’s the fact that irrespective of whether you are earning or you are financially independent in the sense of drawing in income or not, not being involved in the family’s finances is not an option anymore. The reason we also started Basis two years ago can be explained with this example - I have been working in fintech and wealth management for about 12 years and my co-founder was about to start her Masters programme in an Ivy League School. Like a good student she had all the boxes checked except for how she was going to pay for her education. These kinds of problems are prevalent in every home at a very different scale.”

While the pandemic has pushed many women to take up the reins of financial management, the process of initiation has been a painful one for an overwhelming majority of them owing to exigencies caused by the pandemic.

- Sunaina Da Cunha, Co-Head, Fixed Income (Credit) at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “The last two years have reinforced how important discussing finances is particularly in the very unpredictable world that we live in. In this pandemic we have seen situations where women suddenly have had to take over the reins of managing money – some of these women are very highly educated and yet they were absolutely unaware and taken aback because until now conversations have not happened within the family as to what our net worth is, what are our investments, where are they, do we have health insurance. These basic conversations have not happened at the family level and when women suddenly have to take over the reins of managing money, it comes in very difficult stages.”

- Lavanya Pachisia, Chief Operations Officer at Zivame advised that women striving to make headway in the realm of money management should never underestimate the importance of asking questions and the power of community. “One thing that all of us should do is seek professional help in terms of how to better our investments. How much you read, but I feel that explaining what your goals are and then seeking out help is something that all women should do. I feel seeking professional help, talking to people, creating that community, reading internet forums - while sometimes it may be better to stay away from the internet and ask questions to the right people – is much needed. Women also have to be conscious and monitor their investments. When you are informed, chances are less that other people would take you for a ride,” she said.

Panel discussion 4: Narrowing down on the pulse of young millennials

The relationship between money and millennials tends to be complicated. This generation has had the fortune of witnessing the advent of the digital revolution, an offshoot of which is the expansive plethora of education and career opportunities across the globe that the older generations did not have. This is also the generation that has too many distractions to tackle in the quest for the ‘gram’ worthy life. As such, the investment patterns of millennials are also witnessing tectonic shifts.

- Avinash Polepally, Director consumer category head at ClearTax said, “If we talk about Gen X or if we talk about the older generations like baby boomers – they had changed the investing patterns of the previous generations. Many Gen X investors started investing in internet stocks while the previous generations - which are the baby boomers - were the first ones in a long period to adopt equities and the generation before that was completely invested in commodities. Its the same with millennials and you can see that they have easily adopted digital technologies and things like cryptocurrencies have become a norm with millennials.”

If this generation is armed with requisite knowledge about the investment game, they are also plagued by a sense of FOMO and restlessness.

- As Bhavdeep Bhatt, Head, Retail Sales at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited puts it, “The only pitfall I can see right now is the hurry for making quick money or their need for instant gratification. As Albert Einstein said “Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world.” One of the most powerful elements of compounding is time and by starting investments early, millennials have got the most powerful factor of compounding by their side. As much as the power of compounding is important and powerful, negative compounding works at a more ferocious pace. For example, if you have invested ₹100 and it becomes ₹50, you need 100% return to go back to the principle. It is always important to remember that in the pursuit for a substantial return that is instant, you shouldn’t put your principal at risk.”

A conversation about millennials as an investor demographic would be incomplete without mentioning how millennials are also moving away from real estate – an asset class considered indispensable by the older generation.

- Varun Sridhar, CEO, PayTM Money explained, “Real estate has lost flavor for a couple of reasons. Firstly, almost everybody has a home to live in and if they don’t have a home to live in, then supply demand in India is so much that you can find a better accommodation. What with COVID and work-from-home, real estate is having a defining moment. From an investment perspective, I think a bunch of REITS (real estate investment trusts) are starting to come – I was talking to a few regulators and I think the REITS space is going to become exciting. I feel that is where the future fractionalization of the portfolio is going to go. The math of real estate doesn’t make sense any more.”

For financial service providers, being privy to the preferences of the millennials is crucial for staying ahead in the race.

- Nalin Bansal, Chief of Fintechs, Corporates and New Initiatives, NPCI said, “For us, this disruption has happened more than once – during demonetization, of course the first year of the pandemic 2020, the second year of the pandemic and now 2022. Because of the technology intervention, both payments and investments have come up with a variety of models. There are a lot of options – for both millennials and Gen Z and in a few years time we will also have Generation Alpha coming in. I feel this year will be the year of consolidation. We are already seeing that in the capital markets. The winners - who have really worked hard on building the right product and getting the right segment are consolidating and the ones who are not are possibly struggling.”