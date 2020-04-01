How specialising in AI can help you predict the next pandemic

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:05 IST

From predictive text on google search, automatically suggesting a new album for vacation photos after a trip to suggesting videos and movies as per your interests and suggesting routes with less traffic, AI, i.e. Artificial Intelligence is upon us in a big way. Not only that, it helps us with grammar and sentence structure improvements, predicts weather patterns, helps doctors diagnose diseases early and decodes complex stock market activity. AI is now becoming increasingly woven into the way we live, work and make sense of the world around us.

AI is continuously changing the world and ensuring that mankind is taking quantum leaps. As you are reading this in the confines of your home due to the lockdown caused by the Covid-19, medical researchers and AI programmers are leveraging AI in understanding the virus and are trying to find us a way out of this maze.

What exactly is AI?

AI or Artificial Intelligence, is actually the name given to any computer system taught to mimic intelligent human behaviour. When AI programmers teach a computer to react as a human being would have in a similar scenario, that is AI at work. The AI engineers and programmers are constantly on the job making computers understand humans and react accordingly.

AI as a career

With a world of possibilities open up in this exciting field where the young engineers can make a significant contribution in a variety of fields like developing error free driverless cars, suggesting ways and means to fight climate control, helping decode heaps of data to save animals closer to extinction, making doctors win wars against epidemics and much much more. Now with quantum computers on the way and computers’ ability to process huge amounts of data within a few seconds which would hitherto have taken months make it a very stimulating and challenging field.

Leading IT companies of the world like Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Facebook, Amazon, Infosys, TCS etc are scouting for young engineers who have a passion for AI. The job prospects are incredibly amazing along with the experience of working in a breakthrough field every day.

Where to pursue Computer Science Engineering with specialisation in AI

Established in the year 2002, Chitkara University has been on the forefront of revolutionising higher education. Engineering students at Chitkara University receive world class education that prepares them to advance along the frontiers of technology.

It’s perhaps the only University where students can embark on research from Day 1. Precisely why the university has 250+ patents, one of the highest number of patents in the country. A “hands-on” curriculum means that students design and execute systems that help regulate traffic on the roads, design and construct all-terrain vehicles; design, build & load steel bridges; produce computer animations & video games and harness the power of the sun to race cars that they design, build and test. The engineering graduates don’t just learn theory, they expand upon it and apply it. With a startup culture encouraged across the entire system, over a 100 startups are thriving at the university, one of the largest incubators in North India.

Engineering programs at Chitkara University have consistently ranked among the top 50 in the country which speaks volumes about the strong academic heritage, innovative teaching methodology and proactive industry collaborations.

The engineering program in Artificial Intelligence at Chitkara University is a specialisation under the Computer Sciences branch. The program gives you the in-depth knowledge you need to transform large amounts of data into actionable decisions. The program and its curriculum focus on how complex inputs — such as vision, language and huge databases — can be used to make decisions or enhance human capabilities makes you ready to dive deep into infinite possibilities offered by the exciting world of AI.

So are you ready to change the world ?

