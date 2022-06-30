The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the very way the Indian education sector functions and led to the emergence of an all-new paradigm of teaching and learning in the form of online education. Last year, this shifted to hybrid learning as campuses reopened allowing students back in the classrooms and made way for technology-aided curriculums will go hand in hand with traditional lesson plans.

Even as students were quick to adapt to the new ecosystem and maintain continuity in learning, this switch to digital has come with its fair share of challenges for academicians and students in the Indian higher education space, ranging from issues of connectivity and digital literacy and the sheer logistics of an online learning process, to shifting student priorities and a preference for greater academic flexibility.

The final episode of a series of virtual panel discussions titled ‘A new era of teaching and learning – How students are adapting to post-pandemic learning?’, powered by Lenovo, looked at what hybrid learning means for students, the challenges it brings and how technology can help higher education institutes (HEI) in supporting this transition that we are all witnessing.

As educational institutes across the country brace for new beginnings amidst the threat of another Covid wave hitting in a few months, an immediate next step could be assessing how students can take greater ownership of their education, and pave the way for a lifelong learning journey.

Amidst all this, one thing is clear – hybrid learning is here to stay. According to a recent research by PWC India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), titled “Re-envisioning higher education through digital adoption”, both teachers and students in India have shown a marked preference for blended learning, which combines the physical and virtual learning experience through a combination of classroom lessons and online tools and platforms.

“As an institute, we never thought that conventional degrees in India will have to be delivered in online mode. People started experimenting with different ways to maintain continuity and the biggest challenge was the preparedness and infrastructure. After the initial hiccups, we started realising that online learning is something which at least has helped us keep things on. Broadly, if we look at feedback, one thing on which most people agree is that this technology is going to stay even if everything settles down. The kind of awareness it has created in those 16-18 months, would have taken more than a decade otherwise,” said Sunil Pandey, Director IT, ITS Ghaziabad.

As countries move towards using technology to complement classroom-based learning in a hybrid learning set-up, one of the most critical challenges is teachers’ capacity. There a need to consider the changing role of teachers in this new environment that is emerging as we get back to classroom learning and upskill them. The teachers themselves need to relearn the way they teach.

“Today, when the campus started functionally, we have a bigger challenge. We have students partially available to the campus and partially at home, and teachers are partially in the campus and partially at home. In a classroom where the teacher has to address physical students as well as students who join virtually from remote locations,” said Mohan Kumar, Director IT, Vellore Institute of Technology.

The challenges are for the students as well, who now need to keep switching between various learning modes and blended curriculums which are trying to combine old curriculums with tech-based learning.

“Students now have this wonderful choice. They can opt to attend classes in the physical mode, so that they can interact with their peers and instructors in the class and they also then have the option of attending hybrid classes. Third mode is where everyone is online, which is not challenging. The challenge is hybrid mode, because there are massive accessibility issues across the country. So, for us to be able to guarantee a consistent experience to all the students across the country is a massive challenge,” said Anshuman Bhuchar, Director IT, Plaksha University.

Now, there is a requirement from the students to be able to access knowledge through their instructors through learning materials that are available 24/7, which is also emerging as a challenge for educational institutions.

More than 60 per cent of the deans surveyed in a recent Deloitte report said that the pandemic has also shifted student priorities, where they are now seeking greater academic flexibility, learning at their own pace and focus on skill development. Technology can play the role of an enabler in this for HEIs

“In my view, device access, continuity of their learning with an immersive experience from tablet, mobile, convertible laptops, etc is the first area of concern. Then, comes on a learning at their own pace, which implies time control, ease of environment, recurrence, access to content. And the last is the focus on the skill development,” said Mukesh Nihalwani, Sales Head – Private Education, Lenovo India.

“By this, we understand that students need hands on technology, process understanding and an updated new system. We at Lenovo equip faculty, staff, students at all levels with industry leading education specific hardware, software, services to support, inspire and drive higher education to a level of innovation,” he further said.

The pandemic has brought the classroom to a smartphone for those who wouldn’t have otherwise have access to quality education. Sustaining the hybrid model requires upgradation of the infrastructure and a focus around technology. The panel felt that one of the biggest challenges today is availability of devices with the lead time for any equipment for networking solution ranges between 6 months to a year. What we actually need is improved connectivity especially for students in rural areas.

When the Indian education sector moved online, a very small number of teachers had prior training or experience in delivering high quality lessons through a blended learning approach using digital tools. Another major challenge of the hybrid model is ensuring equal engagement and collaboration as the medium of instruction keeps oscillating between online and offline. Keeping the students engaged proved to be another major challenge. The need of the hour was to make classes more engaging to ensure a two-way communication between students and teachers.

The session concluded with the panel underlining the importance of using digital technology in the future classroom and discussing the systemic changes are needed to support this transition.

Nihalwani summed up the discussion with a thought on how technology can elevate human experience by being an enabler for education. He said: “Lenovo is a human touch technology that works to elevate civilization needs. We believe in the power of dream and ready to work to make it a reality. In a changing ecosystem, Lenovo is developing a die-hard mindset to engage technology always to serve humanity and honour the mankind.”

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.