How the Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter SUV and Tata Tiago EV Stack Up in 2024
Key aspects to consider before buying a car: hidden charges, street conditions, mileage, engine power, transmission type, budget, and resale values.
Indians lean toward the car that suits Indian street conditions, which frequently incorporate potholes and hindrances. Moreover, a vehicle which can oblige more travellers, be mileage proficient and line up with Indian driving propensities. The higher ground leeway is great for exploring Indian street conditions because of the developing number of vehicles.
In 2024, like any other year, many new cars will be launched in the Indian Market. Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Tiago EV have built a strong reputation and word of mouth in the Indian car market due to their performance and features.
Comparing Base Prices (on-road price, Delhi)
If we compare the base price (on the road, Delhi), all of these four cars range between Rs. 6 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs.
Nexon
The Nexon car is available in 54 variants from Rs. 9.17 lakhs to 18.36 lakhs. It comes in petrol and diesel variants. The Nexon variants offer manual and automatic transmission.
Swift
The Swift is available in 9 variants in the price range of Rs. 6.47 lakhs to 9.79 lakhs. This car is also available in Petrol and CNG fuel variants. This great hatchback comes with both automatic and manual transmission.
Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter is available in 12 variants in the price range of Rs. 7.39 lakhs to 11.28 lakhs. Hyundai Exter is available with a manual and AMT transmission. The micro-SUV comes with petrol and CNG variants.
Tata Tiago EV
Tiago EV is accessible in 7 variations in the value scope of Rs. 8.55 lakhs to 12.65 lakhs. This hatchback accompanies a programmed transmission and electric powertrain.
Engine and Gearbox Comparison
The engine and transmission variations are key determinants in car purchasing. It reflects how well a car performs and its fuel efficiency. Mileage and gearbox options help a customer determine which variant suits their needs. Models with diverse variants have a greater popularity.
|Factors
|Nexon
|Swift
|Exter
|Tiago EV
|Mileage
|17.40 Km/l
|23.20 Km/l
|19.40 Km/l
|250.00 Km/full charge
|Engine
|1199cc
|1197 Cc
|1197 cc
|19.2 kWh
|Max Power (PS)
|118@5500
|89@6000
|82@6000
|45 kW
|Max Torque (NM)
|170@1750-4000
|113@4400
|113@4000
|110@1
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Automatic
|Seating Capacity
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
Interiors and Exteriors
The Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter SUV and Tata Tiago EV have five seating capacities and a good interior. Tata Tiago EV is a hatchback car, while Nexon and Hyundai Exter come under the SUV category. With features like power windows and power steering, these cars become highly satisfying for drivers and passengers.
Safety Measures
The Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV come with various advanced safety features, as mentioned in the table below:
|Features
|Nexon
|Swift
|Exter
|Tiago EV
|Airbags
|6
|2
|6
|2
|Engine Mobilizer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Traction Control
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Child Safety Lock
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assistance
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Anti-Lock Breaking System
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Stability Program
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Electronic Brake Assist
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Door Alarm Warning
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Other Aspects to Consider
Before buying a car, many aspects need to be considered very carefully. With a one-time buying cost, many other hidden charges must be paid at a particular time. On Indian roads, you have to consider the street conditions because of the increasing number of vehicles and the condition of Indian roads. Among many things, mileage, engine power, transmission type, budget, and resale values are some essential aspects that should also be considered before you buy your car.
Conclusion
All things considered, the vehicle will be your friend on promising and less promising times. All the more significantly, you have put a ton in it. Purchasing these vehicles is itself a truly monotonous and incredible undertaking. Indeed, one of the explanations is a result of the quantity of decisions a purchaser has, be it any section. Also, besides the variations, motor and transmission choices are simply really befuddling.
Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV have built superb word-of-mouth perception in the Indian market because of green ticks in every necessary aspect.
Along with great look and interior experience, high-end technology and understanding of the Indian market of the respective companies have really done a great job with these models. Considering all the facts, anyone can guess why Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV are ruling the Indian car market right now.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.