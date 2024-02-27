How the Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter SUV and Tata Tiago EV Stack Up in 2024

Indians lean toward the car that suits Indian street conditions, which frequently incorporate potholes and hindrances. Moreover, a vehicle which can oblige more travellers, be mileage proficient and line up with Indian driving propensities. The higher ground leeway is great for exploring Indian street conditions because of the developing number of vehicles.

In 2024, like any other year, many new cars will be launched in the Indian Market. Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Tiago EV have built a strong reputation and word of mouth in the Indian car market due to their performance and features.

Comparing Base Prices (on-road price, Delhi)

If we compare the base price (on the road, Delhi), all of these four cars range between Rs. 6 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs.

Nexon

The Nexon car is available in 54 variants from Rs. 9.17 lakhs to 18.36 lakhs. It comes in petrol and diesel variants. The Nexon variants offer manual and automatic transmission.

Swift

The Swift is available in 9 variants in the price range of Rs. 6.47 lakhs to 9.79 lakhs. This car is also available in Petrol and CNG fuel variants. This great hatchback comes with both automatic and manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is available in 12 variants in the price range of Rs. 7.39 lakhs to 11.28 lakhs. Hyundai Exter is available with a manual and AMT transmission. The micro-SUV comes with petrol and CNG variants.

Tata Tiago EV

Tiago EV is accessible in 7 variations in the value scope of Rs. 8.55 lakhs to 12.65 lakhs. This hatchback accompanies a programmed transmission and electric powertrain.

Engine and Gearbox Comparison

The engine and transmission variations are key determinants in car purchasing. It reflects how well a car performs and its fuel efficiency. Mileage and gearbox options help a customer determine which variant suits their needs. Models with diverse variants have a greater popularity.

Factors Nexon Swift Exter Tiago EV Mileage 17.40 Km/l 23.20 Km/l 19.40 Km/l 250.00 Km/full charge Engine 1199cc 1197 Cc 1197 cc 19.2 kWh Max Power (PS) 118@5500 89@6000 82@6000 45 kW Max Torque (NM) 170@1750-4000 113@4400 113@4000 110@1 Gear Box 5 Speed 5 Speed 5 Speed Automatic Seating Capacity 5 Seater 5 Seater 5 Seater 5 Seater

Interiors and Exteriors

The Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter SUV and Tata Tiago EV have five seating capacities and a good interior. Tata Tiago EV is a hatchback car, while Nexon and Hyundai Exter come under the SUV category. With features like power windows and power steering, these cars become highly satisfying for drivers and passengers.

Safety Measures

The Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV come with various advanced safety features, as mentioned in the table below:

Features Nexon Swift Exter Tiago EV Airbags 6 2 6 2 Engine Mobilizer Yes Yes Yes No Traction Control No No No No Child Safety Lock Yes Yes Yes Yes Parking Assistance No No No No Anti-Lock Breaking System Yes Yes Yes Yes Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Yes Yes Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program Yes No Yes No Electronic Brake Assist No Yes No No Door Alarm Warning Yes Yes Yes Yes

Other Aspects to Consider

Before buying a car, many aspects need to be considered very carefully. With a one-time buying cost, many other hidden charges must be paid at a particular time. On Indian roads, you have to consider the street conditions because of the increasing number of vehicles and the condition of Indian roads. Among many things, mileage, engine power, transmission type, budget, and resale values are some essential aspects that should also be considered before you buy your car.

Conclusion

All things considered, the vehicle will be your friend on promising and less promising times. All the more significantly, you have put a ton in it. Purchasing these vehicles is itself a truly monotonous and incredible undertaking. Indeed, one of the explanations is a result of the quantity of decisions a purchaser has, be it any section. Also, besides the variations, motor and transmission choices are simply really befuddling.

Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV have built superb word-of-mouth perception in the Indian market because of green ticks in every necessary aspect.

Along with great look and interior experience, high-end technology and understanding of the Indian market of the respective companies have really done a great job with these models. Considering all the facts, anyone can guess why Nexon, Swift, Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV are ruling the Indian car market right now.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.