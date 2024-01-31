How to Add Payments to Google Forms: Make Payable via Stripe & Paypal

Even though Google Forms is an excellent resource for initiating quick and useful surveys, it lacks native payment processing options. But wait! Instead of shunning Google Forms altogether, here’s a workaround that was found – PayQ, a reliable Google Forms add-on that allows you to make payable Google Forms.

As a business owner, NGO worker, or even a freelancer, event planner, real-estate agent, gym trainer, personal coach, teacher. If you have sent across multiple market research forms and making them directly on your form shall increase the conversion rates by up-to 67%

Professionals and businesses often send out data-capturing forms to analyze user and customer personas. And even when they can generate interest, sending them over to a separate location for making payments ends up churn. Collecting payments online can help maximize revenue, all while reducing the number of customers who abruptly move away due to multiple hops.

Here is what you can achieve with PayQ.

How to Create Payable Google Forms Using PayQ

PayQ is a Google add-on specific to the Google Workspace Marketplace. This is where businesses can locate apps for a handful of purposes. But before I list down the steps, PayQ, as an extension, works more like a bridge between the content of the forms and diverse payment gateways like RazorPay, PayPal, and Stripe.

And that’s not it. Besides allowing you to collect payments directly from the Google Forms interface, PayQ also allows you to track the payments via dedicated Google Sheets. Let us now explore every step in detail:

Step 1: Installing PayQ & Accepting Required Permissions

For steps, follow along:

1. You can download the PayQ addon on the official Google Workspace Marketplace or head over to the Google Workspace marketplace and search for PayQ

2. Once the extension shows up, click and read everything you can about it

3. Hit “Install,” accept the terms and conditions, and that’s it

However, accessing PayQ requires doing a bit more.

1. Head over to the Google Forms dashboard and sign in using your email ID.

2. Once there, you can choose from a set of pre-existing forms or create a test form. There, you will find the PayQ, waiting to be accessed via the “Puzzle” icon, located right up top.

Click on “PayQ-Add payments on Google Forms” to open a chat box-like PayQ interface alongside the concerned form. Now, you can click on Get Started, this will give you a demo of how to use the tool and fillers for settings.

Step 2: Linking Form to Google Sheets

PayQ integration is fine, but you first need to customize the form to your liking. Here, I am creating a test form with some basic fields for the users to fill in.

Once you are happy with how the form is structured, head over to the PayQ chatbox that is already opened in front of you and hit the first option — Link form and sheet.

Once you link the Google Sheets with your form, a popup form will open which contains information of how the linking works. It also has an option that takes you to the Google Sheet which is connected to your form.

Note: PayQ adds its own Email field to your form which is used to send the payment links and receipt to the Google Form submitter.

There is a reason why you need to link the Google form and the sheet. The sheet is PayQ’s way of tracking email IDs and payments. The data users fill out using the form reflects on the sheet, including the payments made.

PayQ also adds important details to the Google Sheets such as the order id, order receipt link and the amount collected.

Step 3: App Payment Input Option

If you haven’t manually integrated the payment options, PayQ lets you add a customizable option for that, via the“sample payment input.”

This helps if you are unsure how exactly you should ask the audience to choose. Notably, PayQ offers several options — Checkboxes, Radio Buttons, Dropdown, Checkbox Grid, and even Short text, which you can select and add to the form.

You can choose the payment input depending on the nature of the Form. For instance, a subscription-based service form might include checkboxes or radio buttons.

Step 4: Integrating payment partners

If you look at the PayQ interface, there is a section called “Enter payment details.” This is where you can link your choice of payment gateway — Stripe, RazorPay, or PayPal, with the form data.

It also provides option to collect payment in your preferable currency

You can always circle back to the earlier step, one involving the sample payment input, choose the format, and customize the text to include the currency element like “$”. If you want to accept payments in INR, RazorPay is the payment gateway to choose from.

Step 5: Trying out the Test mode

Trying out the test mode for all the associated payment gateways requires you to first subscribe to a PayQ plan.

Once you have purchased the right plan, you can start trying out the payment gateways in the test mode.

1. You can select “Stripe” as the payment gateway, and once done; you can simply head over to the Stripe dashboard or your account, head over to the “Developers” section, choose the “test mode”, and pick the API keys.

2. Once you have the API keys, feed them into the PayQ interface and test making a payment. While testing the payment interface, you can even add in the tax and handling charges or a promo code to test whether the Stripe interface is working right or not.

3. For testing payments using PayPal, you first need to turn off the Stripe tab, enable PayPal as the gateway, head over to the Developers section, and log in to get your API keys.

4. Once done, you can test a payment and even check whether the sample receipt is correctly generated. You can even check the same via PayPal’s API Calls section. Other payment gateways, including RazorPay and PayPal, also allow you to test API keys as part of the test mode.

5. While testing out, you can even test out the “Notifications” section to have the exact verbatim you want the users to read when they successfully pay for an order or a service.

6. Once the test mode elements are taken care of, you can quickly hit “Send” to make a user-specific version of the form.

The test mode lets you check if the payment gateways, notifications, promos, and other elements of your payment setup are working correctly.

Step 6: Payment tracking

If the test mode returns the expected results, you need to revisit the payment gateway of choice, hit the “Live mode,” set the right live mode API keys, and get to actual payments. Here is how you can track the same:

1. Open the linked sheet that you created in the first place

2. Monitor the PayQ fields as they get updated after every submission

3. Cross-verify the same using the dashboard of your payment gateway, checking if the payments have arrived or not.

Each response, along with the payment credits, is recorded in the linked Google Sheet.

By the end of this step, you should be able to use PayQ to directly collect payments via Google Forms. Notably, users making payments will get a receipt or payment acknowledgment mailed to the ID they initially filled in.

And that sums up the way you need to use PayQ.

PayQ Features that you might find handy

If you are still on the fence about trying out PayQ, here are some of the quick features to jog your memory, real quick:

Easy payment setup with support for three reputable gateways

Allows you to set customized order messages

Users get detailed payment receipts

Automated order verification alerts via SMS and Emails

Offers an email-powered Order lookup option for the users

Payment automation doesn’t involve any coding

Allows businesses to set promos and market them over other interfaces

Supports a diverse range of use cases, including online ordering, fundraising, and more.

Each of these traits makes PayQ not only useful but highly versatile.

What are the benefits of Payable Google Forms?

Should you really supercharge your Google Forms to collect payments? If you still have doubts, here are the advantages that the entire process brings to the table:

This is a cost-effective solution as you need not invest in an external website

Seamless data collection regarding users, their payment modes, and more via a single platform

The entire process is easy to implement

The accessibility of Google Forms is second to none

Supports real-time data tracking, including those of payments

Easy for NGOs to collect quick payments

Widespread familiarity and, therefore, one of the more credible payment collecting options.

Wrap-Up

By now, you should be all ready and set to create your first payable Google form using PayQ. While following the mentioned steps to the T should cover you, it is worth mentioning that you should only use one Payment gateway at a time. While integrating the payment service with the form, you should always check the region-specific restrictions, if any. If all that is sorted, end reading this and create your first payable form immediately.

