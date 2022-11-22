How To Buy Property in Dubai using Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency has become a popular way of making purchases all across the globe. More and more businesses have warmed up to accepting cryptocurrency for transactions. In Dubai, you can purchase property using one of the many forms of cryptocurrency.

This article will discuss several topics using cryptocurrency to purchase property in Dubai. We will be covering things like how to buy properties and the advantages of buying with cryptocurrency in Dubai. Though cryptocurrency is not a new form of currency, it is gaining popularity as a way to make purchases of property in places like Dubai.

How to Buy Dubai Property with Cryptocurrency?

One of the several types of cryptocurrency can be used to purchase property, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of the others available. These are the two ways that you can use cryptocurrency to purchase a ready property for sale in Dubai.

Put up as collateral for a loan - The most common way to use cryptocurrency for purchasing property in Dubai is to get a home loan from your bank. To obtain a bank loan, they will require some type of collateral to back the loan. If you have cryptocurrency, you can use this as collateral for most banks.

Direct transfer to the seller - The other option is to directly transfer cryptocurrency to the seller of the property that you are looking to purchase. Any real estate agent can help you set up the contract for the purchase, and then you simply use a wallet-to-wallet transfer of your cryptocurrency. The transaction shouldn’t be that difficult since you are both agreeing.

What are some of the Advantages of Buying Property in Dubai using Cryptocurrency?

Buying property in Dubai with cryptocurrency has several advantages. The list below includes a brief description of them.

Secure transaction - The transfer of cryptocurrency to buy property is safe due to the wallet-to-wallet process. It also involves a contract brokered by a real estate agent.

Speeds up the property transfer process - Since the cryptocurrency transactions post to the blockchain, the funds instantly transfer between you and the seller.

Conventional financing comes with excessive fees - Banks add fees to property purchases which will add to the cost. However, cryptocurrency does not come with fees.

Does Cryptocurrency make buying property easier in Dubai?

Buying property in Dubai using cryptocurrency cuts down on a lot of the excessive paperwork. Not having to go through a bank to complete the purchase makes it easier on both sides. Once a contract is written up and signed by both parties, the last thing is to transfer the cryptocurrency.

Best types of properties in Dubai to purchase using cryptocurrency

Buying real estate in Dubai has become popular, and the most often purchased properties are high-end villas and luxurious apartments. There are a number of these types of properties available throughout Dubai. Many sellers are eager to sell their properties to buyers using cryptocurrency.

The easiest way to purchase property in Dubai with cryptocurrency

Now, this is easy to purchase Dubai property with cryptocurrency. And if you are looking to know the ways to buy a property, then the answer is to consult with a leading real estate company in Dubai like MIVA Real Estate. Get with a real estate agency in Dubai that will give the appropriate guidance and explain the entire procedure.

MIVA Real Estate is a great choice to find the right and affordable property for investors in Dubai. MIVA real estate will give you an instant list of exclusive properties and property demos for interested investors.

For those who surely curious to buy property in Dubai with MIVA, the company provides several attractive offers like air tickets from India to Dubai, a three-day hotel stays in Dubai, and more. So, in order to grab this attractive opportunity, and connect with MIVA real estate company in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}