How to Check Fake Followers on Instagram - step by step details

Instagram has become one of the world's most popular social media platforms in the last few years.

With over 1 billion monthly active users, it is a hub for individuals, brands, and businesses to connect and grow their online presence.

Therefore, having a large following on Instagram can be a valuable asset for individuals and businesses.

However, with the increasing importance of followers and engagement, the rise of fake accounts and followers has become a major concern for many users.

Fake followers can damage your credibility and affect your ability to engage with genuine followers. So, how do you know if you have fake followers?

In this article, we will explore various methods for detecting fake followers on Instagram and provide you with valuable tips to help you maintain a genuine and engaged following.

But before we move on to find fake followers on Instagram, let’s explore sites that give real followers.

Get Real Followers On Instagram

So, if you want to purchase only real and legitimate followers on Instagram, you should look for some of the greatest alternatives to these phoney followers.

And if you're looking for a reputable site to purchase Instagram likes, followers, or views, you can check out Thunderclap.it and Gpc.fm.

Yep, you did read that correctly. Thunderclap. It is known as one of the top providers of Instagram growth services in the industry, and because of its features and cost, it definitely outperforms rival platforms. Thunderclap.it is a reliable website that offers a variety of features to enhance your Instagram experience. For a nominal fee of $1.49, you can access the site through your web browser and post any type of content to increase engagement for your business.

Thunderclap.it offers genuine followers and clients, and online reviews attest to the platform's affordable pricing and appropriate security protocols for risk-free Instagram follower growth too.

GPC.fm is a top-rated platform that helps users to buy more Instagram followers, likes, comments, and views. This website provides reliable tools to boost your followers, while ensuring authenticity by avoiding fake profiles.

GPC.fm has gained popularity due to its commitment to providing genuine followers, comments, and likes for your Instagram account. The platform is suitable for both new and established Instagram users, and the minimum deposit required is low.

With GPC.fm, you can easily increase exposure for your company profile by purchasing followers, likes, comments, and reactions at a reasonable price.

The website offers bulk packages for Instagram followers and small-volume packages for genuine followers. You can also track all reactions, followers, and comments earned on each post, ensuring that real followers do all interactions.

Now, let's get started and learn how to identify and remove fake followers on Instagram.

What Are Fake Followers?

Fake followers are accounts on social media platforms, such as Instagram, that are created with the sole purpose of artificially boosting a user's follower count.

These accounts are usually created using automated software, known as bots, and are often managed by individuals or companies that offer services for buying followers.

Fake followers can also refer to legitimate accounts that follow you but have no genuine interest in your content. These accounts may have been purchased, acquired through follow-for-follow schemes, or simply followed you in the hope of gaining a follow back.

How To Spot Fake Followers?

There are several ways to spot fake followers on Instagram, some of which include:

#1. Sudden spikes in followers

If an Instagram account suddenly gains many followers in a short amount of time, it may be an indication of fake followers. Typically, this happens when an account buys followers or engages in other forms of follow manipulation.

While it's possible for a post to go viral and attract a lot of new followers, it's rare for an account to suddenly gain tens of thousands of new followers overnight. Therefore, if you notice a sudden spike in followers, it's worth investigating to see if they are real or fake.

#2. Inactive or low engagement followers:

If an Instagram account has many followers, but low engagement in terms of likes, comments, or shares, it could be a sign of fake followers. This is because these followers are not real people and are not engaging with the content.

Fake followers often do not interact with posts, so if an account has numerous followers but very few likes or comments on posts, it could be a red flag. Conversely, if an account has a lot of followers and high engagement, it's more likely that the followers are real.

#3. Generic or irrelevant comments

If an Instagram account has numerous generic or irrelevant comments that do not relate to the post, it could be an indication of fake followers. This is because fake followers are often bots or fake accounts that are programmed to leave generic comments such as "Nice pic" or "Great post" without actually engaging with the content. If an account has a lot of these types of comments, it's likely that the followers are fake.

#4. Accounts with no profile picture or bio

If an Instagram account has no profile picture or bio, it could be a sign of a fake account. Real accounts typically have a profile picture and a bio that gives some information about the account owner.

Fake accounts often do not have a profile picture or bio, or have very little information. If an account has no profile picture or bio, it's worth investigating further to see if it's a fake account.

#5. Accounts with a large number of people followed

If an Instagram account follows a significantly larger number of people than it has followers, it may be an indication of a fake account. This is because fake accounts often follow a lot of other accounts in order to make themselves look more legitimate. If an account follows a lot of people but has very few followers, it's worth investigating further to see if it's a fake account.

It's important to note that none of these indicators is definitive proof of fake followers. However, if you notice one or more of these signs on an Instagram account, It's essential to look further to decide if the followers are real or fake. It's also a good idea to use tools such as Instagram's "follower insights" feature or third-party apps to get more information about an account's followers and engagement.

Where Do Fake Instagram Followers Come From?

Fake Instagram followers can come from a number of places. Some commonly used ones include:

#1. Purchased followers

One of the most common ways to get fake Instagram followers is by purchasing them from online vendors who specialize in selling fake followers. These vendors create fake accounts and use them to follow Instagram accounts for a fee. The quality of these fake followers varies, and they may be created by bots or real people who are paid to follow accounts.

#2. Follow-for-follow schemes

Some people use follow-for-follow schemes to increase their Instagram followers quickly. These schemes involve following a lot of people in the hope that they will follow back, and then unfollowing them later. In many cases, these followers are not interested in the content, and their main goal is to get more followers for their own account.

#3. Bots and automation tools

There are several bots and automation tools available that can help users increase their Instagram followers. These tools can automatically like, comment, and follow other accounts on behalf of the user, with the goal of getting more followers. However, many of these tools are against Instagram's terms of service, and they may result in a user's account being suspended or banned.

#4. Spam accounts

Some fake Instagram accounts are created purely for spamming purposes. These accounts are often created by bots and are used to post spammy comments, messages, or links to other users' accounts. In some cases, these accounts may also follow other users in the hope of getting more followers.

How Fake Followers Kill Your Instagram?

#1. Low engagement rates

Fake followers do not engage with your content, which means that your posts will have low engagement rates. Instagram's algorithm prioritizes content that has high engagement rates, so if your posts receive little to no engagement, they will not be shown to as many people. This can lead to a decline in reach and ultimately, a decrease in followers.

#2. Decreased credibility

If you have fake followers, your account will appear less credible to potential followers, collaborators, and brands. Real followers can easily spot fake accounts, and having a high number of fake followers can give the impression that you have purchased them or used unethical tactics to grow your following. This can harm your reputation and make it difficult to establish trust with your audience.

#3. Risk of account suspension or termination

Instagram has strict policies against buying fake followers or engaging in any other form of following manipulation. If Instagram detects that you have bought fake followers or used automation tools to grow your following, your account could be suspended or terminated. This can result in the loss of all your followers, content, and engagement, which can be devastating for your online presence.

#4. Negative impact on brand collaborations

Brands and businesses that work with influencers or creators on Instagram often look for accounts with high engagement rates and an authentic following. Having fake followers, brands may be less likely to work with you, as they want to ensure that their products or services are being promoted to real people who are genuinely interested in their offerings.

Genuine Vs Fake Accounts

#1. Genuine followers:

Are real people who follow your account because they are interested in your content.

Engage with your content by liking, commenting, sharing, and saving your posts.

Help spread the word about your account by tagging their friends or sharing your posts on their own social media profiles.

Can help you grow your account organically.

Create a loyal community around your content.

Have a positive impact on your engagement rates and algorithm.

#2. Fake followers:

Are not real people who are genuinely interested in your content.

Are often created by bots or purchased from online vendors who specialize in selling fake followers.

Do not engage with your content or help grow your account organically.

Can harm your account by lowering your engagement rates, decreasing your credibility, and putting your account at risk of suspension or termination.

Can negatively impact your brand collaborations.

Have a negative impact on your engagement rates and algorithm.

Basically, genuine followers are real people who are interested in your content and engage with your account. In contrast, fake followers are not real people and do not contribute to your account's growth or engagement. It's important to focus on building an authentic following that engages with your content and is interested in your niche or industry, rather than relying on quick fixes or unethical tactics to grow your following.

Conclusion

In conclusion, having a large number of followers on Instagram can be tempting, but it's important to remember that fake followers can damage your credibility and affect your ability to engage with genuine followers.

Spotting fake followers on Instagram can be challenging, but by looking out for sudden spikes in followers, inactive or low engagement followers, generic or irrelevant comments, accounts with no profile picture or bio, and accounts with numerous people following, you can identify potential fake followers.

It's also important to remember that fake followers can come from various sources, including purchased followers, follow-for-follow schemes, bots, and spam accounts. By maintaining a genuine and engaged following through sites like Thunderclap.it you can build a loyal audience that will support your growth on Instagram.

FAQs

#1. Why do people buy fake followers?

People buy fake followers to boost their social media presence and credibility. A higher number of followers may attract more followers, likes, and comments, which could increase their visibility and reputation, that will help in their influencer marketing campaigns. Some may also buy fake followers to monetize their accounts or to deceive brands into partnering with them for sponsored posts or advertising. However, fake follower engagement violates Instagram's terms of service and could lead to account suspension or termination.

#2. How many Instagram followers are fake?

The prevalence of fake Instagram followers varies depending on the study and analysis methods. However, according to a recent study by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, it was found that 51% of influencer has fake followers or used automation tools to increase their followers artificially. The study analysed over 2,000 influencers and celebrities with a minimum of 10,000 followers. The study's results indicate that the issue of fake followers are more prevalent than previously thought, and it's crucial for brands to be vigilant when selecting influencers to work with.

#3. Should I work with celebrities with fake Instagram followers?

Working with celebrities with fake Instagram followers is not advisable, as it could harm your brand's credibility and reputation. Having many fake followers may indicate that the celebrity's engagement rate is low, which could mean that their influence and reach may not be as effective. It's essential to verify the authenticity of a celebrity's followers and engagement rate before partnering with them for sponsored posts or advertising. Working with genuine influencers could help your brand reach its target audience more effectively and establish long-term relationships with customers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.