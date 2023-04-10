How to Choose a Crypto Exchange? | Tips from Traders Union experts

When selecting the best exchange for crypto, such factors as cost, security, trading volumes, instructional materials should be considered, as well as whether or not an exchange lists the cryptocurrencies that you are interested in buying. In this article, Traders Union experts offer traders some tips on what to look for while choosing the crypto exchange to work with.

Security

With the growing application of crypto and its price rising, it has become an increasingly desirable target for cybercriminals. Losses totaling tens of millions of dollars have been incurred as a result of hacker attacks on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Phemex.

Although cryptocurrency exchanges frequently compensate customers for the stolen assets, no one ever wants to find themselves in that position in the first place. By purchasing cryptocurrency from different exchanges, you can lower the overall level of risk that you are exposed to.

Alternatively, you might make it a routine to move your cryptocurrency holdings out of the wallet that is provided by the exchange and into your own personal cold wallet. A cold wallet is a storage solution with no connection to the internet, making it nearly impossible to hack them. However, you will need to properly remember your passcode in order to avoid losing access to your cryptocurrency permanently.

Available Coins

Take into careful consideration the various cryptocurrencies that may be purchased on the exchange. It's possible that using a cryptocurrency exchange that only deals in a few coins won't cause you any problems at all. On the other hand, if you are a crypto enthusiast, you might desire access to all of the 600+ cryptocurrencies. There are many exchanges that offer a variety of coins, like Bybit. You can find the list of coins on any Bybit exchange review.

Trading Volume

Even if coins are readily available, it is not enough when no transactions are taking place. You should, ideally, check to see whether there is enough trading volume in your target coins to guarantee that there is sufficient liquidity, which will allow you to swap your coins and dollars with ease. You can lose money on sales if you focus on low-volume markets. Slippage is the term used to describe a situation where there is a low volume, but you still place an order. You run the risk of purchasing an item at a price that is higher than you would like or selling an asset at a price that is lower than you would like. If you are an experienced crypto trader, you should check that the exchange you select provides such features as limit orders, which can minimize slippage by setting a fixed price, as well as the margin that you require. Remember, trading types are still evolving in the U.S., so different exchanges' offerings may vary over time.

Educational Resources

If you are just getting started with cryptocurrencies, you should search for a platform that is user-friendly and offers a wide variety of instructional tools to assist you in comprehending this complicated and fast-evolving sector.

Accessibility

Finally, just because you have access to an exchange's website does not mean that it is operational in your state or country. You should not make this assumption. Many state and federal governments are still thinking about how exactly they want to treat cryptocurrencies from a legal and tax standpoint.

