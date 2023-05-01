How to Choose the Best Demat Account?

In 1996, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced the dematerialisation account to streamline the process of buying, selling and holding securities. Now, securities can be held digitally eliminating the need to transport and store share certificates. Demat accounts are now mandated by SEBI to trade equities.

A demat account is similar to a bank account. When you place an order for securities, they are credited to your demat account. Similarly, if you sell your shares, they are debited from your demat account.

Demat accounts in India are regulated by two depositories, namely - Central Depositories Services Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Any agency that wishes to mediate the transfer of securities between investors and these depositories must be registered with either of these bodies to carry out transactions.

Demat accounts are offered by depository participants (DP). A DP acts as a mediator between CDSL, NSDL and the investors. A DP can be a registered bank, clearinghouse, non-banking financial company (NBFC), eligible stockbrokers, etc. DPs should be SEBI-registered to provide these services.

Every depository participant is required to offer a Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) to its customers. With a BSDA, retail investors can avail of basic services at minimal prices. A demat account will be considered a BSDA if the following conditions are met:

If only 1 demat account is registered with the respective PAN across various brokers

If the value of holdings in the demat account is less than ₹ 2,00,000

Things to Consider Before Choosing a Depository Participant

Here are some points to help you choose the from some of the best demat accounts in India:

1. Types of Accounts

Broadly, there are three types of demat accounts in India.

Regular Demat Account

This is the demat account that is opted by most Indians to buy, sell and manage their securities digitally.

Repatriable Demat Account

A repatriable demat account is especially designed to help NRIs invest in the Indian stock market from anywhere in the world. However, repatriable demat account holders will need a Non-Resident External (NRE) account and should adhere to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules.

Non-repatriable Demat Account

A non-repatriable demat account is also a demat account for NRIs but this account does not let them transfer funds internationally.

If you have a specific account requirement, try and understand if your preferred DP offers that account. If they do, then make sure you understand the procedure to open one, the associated fees and charges, turnaround time, etc.

2. Ease of Accessing Account

These days, most DPs offer apps and/or websites that make it easy for you to access your demat account whenever, wherever. Having a user-friendly platform can help you enhance your investing experience and manage your investments better. So, before choosing a DP, make sure you take a look at the app or website offered by them to understand if it suits your needs.

3. Learn About Your DP’s History

Before you choose a DP, ensure that you conduct thorough research regarding their competency and service. A good way to go about doing this is by reading reviews online. You can also ask the people around you if they’ve had a good experience with said DP. Here are some things to look into understand your DP’s history a little bit better:

The turnaround time taken by the DP for generic processes such as rematerialisation, dematerialisation, pledging of shares, etc.

Promptness in addressing customer grievances.

Whether the DP has any ongoing issues with compliances and regulations with CDSL, NSDL or SEBI.

4. Understand Associated Fees and Charges

There are a number of fees and charges associated with opening and maintaining a demat account. These days, these charges have come down significantly. However, there are still some DP charges that are exorbitant. You might be better off staying away from these DPs. Here are some fees and charges that you should be aware of before embarking on your investing journey.

Opening Fees - as the name suggests, this is the fees that you would have to pay to get started with your demat account. Most DPs do not charge an opening fee these days.

Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) - this is the fees paid to the DP for the services that they provide. The AMC can be charged annually or quarterly. These charges can vary depending on the quantum of your investment.

Demat Account Transaction Fees - these charges are levied based on the number of buy and sell orders you place. The fees charged per transaction will generally differ from one DP to another. Some DPs charge a flat rate per month or quarter, rather than levying charges for every transaction. Before you choose a DP, make sure that you’re well informed about your fee mechanism.

Investing is a crucial part of any individual’s financial journey. It can help us grow our savings and make way for long-term wealth building. Opening a demat account is an essential part of this process. With so many players in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right depository participant. To ease this process for you, we’ve provided a detailed guide on factors to look into before choosing a DP. Keeping these points in mind can help you make a more informed decision.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

