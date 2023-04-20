How to Create Office Environments That Evoke Happiness Amongst People?

Employee productivity is directly related to their happiness. If an employee is happy, chances are that they will be more focused and creative at work, leading to higher levels of profitability. According to a study by the University of Warwick, happy employees are 12% more productive than their unhappy counterparts. Therefore, it is essential for organizations to invest resources toward making their employees “happy”.

What Makes a Happy Workforce?

A happy workforce is typically characterized by employees who feel engaged, motivated, and satisfied with their work and their work environment. The key factors that contribute to the creation of a happy workforce, include:

Holistic Work Environment

Employees who feel that their work environment is supportive, welcoming, and positive are more likely to be happy and satisfied with their jobs. This can include factors such as workplace culture, management style, and the physical layout and design of the workplace.

Professional Growth Opportunities

Employees who have opportunities to learn and grow professionally are more likely to feel fulfilled and engaged in their work. This can include opportunities for training and development, mentorship, and career advancement.

Having a Sense of Purpose

People who feel that their work is meaningful and aligned with their personal values are more likely to be happy and engaged in their jobs. This can include factors such as company mission, values, and a sense of connection to the company's broader purpose.

Maintaining Work-life Balance

By having a healthy balance between work and personal lives, employees are more likely to be happy and satisfied with their jobs. This can include factors such as flexible work arrangements, adequate time off, and supportive policies and benefits such as parental leave.

Healthy Workplace Relationships

People who maintain positive relationships with their colleagues are more likely to be happy and engaged in their work. This can include factors such as team-building activities, opportunities for social interaction, and a workplace culture that values and supports collaboration.

How do Happy Employees Contribute to Organizational Success?

By creating a work environment that supports employee happiness and well-being, companies can improve their bottom line and achieve long-term success. The key benefits of having happy employees are mentioned as follows:

Increased Productivity

Happy employees are more likely to be productive, motivated, and engaged in their work, which can lead to better performance and results for the company.

Lower Turnover

When employees are happy, they are more likely to stay with the company for a longer period of time, reducing turnover and associated costs such as recruitment and training.

Improved Customer Satisfaction

Happy employees are more likely to provide excellent customer service, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Better Collaboration

A work environment where employees feel valued can lead to better communication and teamwork, thereby improving overall performance and outcomes.

Enhanced Creativity and Innovation

When employees are happy, they are more likely to be creative and innovative, leading to new ideas and approaches that can benefit the company.

How to Design Happy Workplaces?

Happiness is a state of mind; which can be achieved through a well-planned work environment. Below are the key design interventions that organizations can consider for creating happy workplaces.

Incorporate Natural Lighting

Exposure to natural light can improve people’s mood, increase alertness and energy, and reduce stress levels, which can all contribute to greater job satisfaction and productivity. In contrast, poor lighting can lead to eye strain, headaches, and fatigue, which can negatively affect employee well-being and performance.

So, providing windows and skylights in the workplace can help in brightening up office interiors. Additionally, using light-filtering window treatments can help to reduce glare and regulate the amount of natural light that enters the space. Moreover, by reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day, companies can save on energy costs and promote sustainable design practices. Using energy-efficient lighting systems can further reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs over time.

Select Appropriate Furniture

Employees spend a significant portion of their day sitting in their workstations, which can lead to discomfort, fatigue, and musculoskeletal disorders. Providing comfortable, ergonomic furniture that is adjustable and supportive can help to prevent these issues. Ergonomic chairs can support the spine, neck, and shoulders, which can help to improve employee well-being.

Additionally, standing desks have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they allow employees to switch between sitting and standing throughout the day, reducing the risk of sedentary behavior and promoting blood flow. Other comfortable furniture options to consider in the workplace include footrests, keyboard trays, and monitor arms. These accessories can help to promote a more comfortable and ergonomic workstation and reduce the risk of work-related injuries.

Introduce Colors and Textures

Colors evoke emotions and can therefore help in creating a positive work environment. For example, shades of blue and green are often associated with calmness and tranquility, while brighter colors like yellow and orange can evoke feelings of energy and positivity. Companies may consider using these colors strategically in areas such as break rooms or collaborative spaces, where employees may benefit from increased energy or relaxation.

Texture is another aspect of design that can influence employee productivity. Incorporating tactile materials like wood or stone can create a sense of warmth and comfort, while smooth surfaces like glass or metal can convey a more modern and polished aesthetic. However, colors and textures should be used cohesively to avoid overwhelming employees.

Attempt Noise Reduction

Excessive noise levels can lead to stress, distraction, and reduced productivity, which can negatively impact employee job satisfaction and performance. An effective way to reduce noise levels in the workplace is through the use of sound-absorbing materials. Acoustic panels, ceiling tiles, and wall coverings can help to absorb sound waves, creating a more peaceful and focused environment.

Sound masking systems can also be used to create a more uniform level of background noise, which can help to reduce distractions and improve concentration. Additionally, designating quiet areas or soundproof rooms for tasks that require concentration or privacy can also help to reduce distractions and improve productivity. Organizations may consider conducting noise level assessments and soliciting employee feedback to determine the most effective noise reduction strategies for their workplace.

Design Collaboration Areas

Collaborative spaces should be designed to foster a sense of community among employees thereby making them happy. This can be achieved by incorporating formal and informal gathering spaces such as meeting rooms, huddle spaces, and cafeterias. These areas must be equipped with amenities such as water coolers, coffee machines, and vending machines for encouraging employees to initiate small talks and engage with one another.

Organizations can consider introducing branding or artwork that reflects the company's mission and values, to create a sense of belonging and shared purpose among employees. Additionally, companies must provide technology and infrastructure that can support virtual collaboration. Incorporating video conferencing equipment or collaboration softwares can ensure that remote employees can also participate in collaborative activities and feel connected to the company.

“Design has the power to shape the way we experience and interact with the world around us, and this includes our workspaces too!

Moreover, with diverse groups of people at work, it's important to ensure that the workplace environment is inclusive, welcoming & well–being-oriented, to spark positivity amongst employees thereby enabling them to be at their productive best.

Thus, flexibility, accessibility, inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, and technology are key factors that promote employee happiness by enabling effective communication, and collaboration, and accommodating diverse needs.”

Smitha Naik Deshpande

Principal & Director, Zyeta

Provide Scope for Personalization

By allowing employees to personalize their workspaces, companies can help to create a sense of ownership and belonging among employees, which can in turn make them happy. An interesting way to personalize office designs is to provide employees with a degree of control over their workspaces. This can be achieved by allowing the workforce to select their own desk layout, lighting preferences, and seating options.

Further, encouraging employees to decorate their workspaces with personal items, such as photographs, artwork, or plants can help in customizing office desks as per employee needs. By promoting individual tastes and preferences, companies can help to create a more welcoming and inclusive work environment that supports employee happiness and well-being.

In Conclusion

In today's competitive business landscape, creating a positive and supportive work environment is critical to attracting and retaining top talent, achieving organizational success, and ultimately, driving profitability. By investing in the well-being and happiness driven design for their employees, companies can create a culture of success that benefits both the employees and the organization as a whole.

