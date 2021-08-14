How to discuss infertility with your partner?

Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after one year of trying for a baby with unprotected intercourse for couples where the age of the female partner is less than 35 years. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is around 3.9 percent to 16.8 percent. But, what is worrying is that infertility is on the rise in India, with the country estimated to contribute to nearly 25-30 percent of all couples diagnosed with it the world over.

Despite this, starting a conversation about infertility with your partner can be tough. Dealing with infertility can be very exhausting, both emotionally and physically. As a pronatalist society, dealing with infertility in India can be particularly tough as it also comes with a lot of stigma, shame and blame especially for the woman. We see many cases where women hide diagnosis from friends and family and in the process end up delaying treatment.

But, it is important not to lose time as age is the single biggest factor affecting a woman’s chances to conceive and have a healthy baby. A woman’s fertility starts to reduce in her early 30s and even more so after the age of 35. The risk of pregnancy-related complications also increase as women age. Even the age of the male partner is important as advancing age can have an impact on the chances of conception of his female partner. In cases where the age of the male is over 45 years, the risk of miscarriage and of the baby developing mental health and developmental disorders increases.

This makes it very important for the couple to discuss the problem with each other and consult a doctor if they are not able to conceive after one year of unprotected intercourse. Where the age of the woman is over 35 years, they should not wait for more than 6 months. If the couple has an obvious medical condition that can affect fertility, the evaluation must begin immediately.

Infertility treatment can be a very exhausting experience, emotionally, physically, and financially. The emotional ups and downs of fertility treatments, the uncertainty, and feeling of a lack of control often increase anxiety levels. It is very important for the couple to be on the same page before starting this journey. Avoid guilt and blame and be supportive towards each other.

Talking about fertility can never be easy but keeping the conversation as encouraging as possible is essential for a positive resolution. It is important to appreciate and acknowledge your partner’s input regardless of whether it is what you want to hear. Always remember that the end goal of starting this conversation is to eventually start a family.

I feel that one of the best antidotes for anxiety and to start a conversation is to first do some research and gather knowledge about the topic. Talk to your partner, discuss even minute details and make sure that you are in a good space emotionally and your relationship is on solid ground before starting treatment for infertility.

Be prepared for decision-making. Anticipate decisions that may need to be made during the infertility treatment. Always remember that every individual deal with pain in their own ways and there is no right or wrong in this. Unite your partner in your journey and also make space for them to process their own as well.

In order to have a healthy conversation around infertility, both partners need to make room for the other person’s feelings, thoughts, and expectations.



Dr. Neha Goel, MBBS, MS (Obs and Gynae) is an IVF Specialist at Virk Fertility Services, Jalandhar, Punjab.