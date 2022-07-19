How to Earn a Blockchain Gaming Scholarship

The emergence of the GameFi sector creates a new dynamic for game publishers and players. Up until the recent revolution, gamers were simply participants who played games in their free time for fun. However, thanks to blockchain technology, they now have the opportunity to get rewarded to play at the same time. The millions of hours spent collectively by gamers over the decades are now paying off for those who are able to get rewarded for their skills and expertise.

Newcomer to the blockchain gaming space, Method MetaGuild (MMG) is taking advantage of this exciting sector by uniting blockchain gamers worldwide. The platform merges blockchain gaming with esports, unlocking unparalleled opportunities to redefine the traditional publisher/player roles.

MMG’s vision is to shape a future where everyone in the metaverse is rewarded for their contributions. As part of this vision, the platform has announced its exciting MMG Scholarship Program, which gives players an opportunity to earn even more earnings while leveling up on its platform.

The scholarship is described in the company’s whitepaper as an opportunity to place MMG-owned assets “in the hands of thousands of scholars around the world, so they can participate in these metaverse worlds and be rewarded for their contributions”.

MMG has quickly become one of the fastest-growing guilds in the world. By the end of its first 90 days, its Scholarship Program had already supported over 3,500 scholars and the program aims to provide support to over 10,000 scholars by the end of its first 180 days.

Those who receive the scholarship will be granted the opportunity to earn a higher token/earning split by completing various quests and leveling up within the guild. Some of the rewards include quests that will contribute towards the creation of educational materials to support other scholars as well as loyalty rewards.

Scholars will also be encouraged to become involved in MMG’s esports, entertainment, and education initiatives. High performers can join esports teams, while content creators can become part of its Creator Program. For those with a talent for helping others, a range of paid opportunities will be available as guide writers, bloggers, vloggers, and coaches. All activities within the scholarship will provide scholars with an opportunity to get rewarded for their passion and their talents.

Interested? MMG is currently recruiting for its Axie Infinity Scholarship Program. Custom invite links will be sent from the MMG team on public forums like Twitch. Applicants will be required to answer several questions including a short Axie-related quiz, which will be reviewed by the managers of the project. Good luck!

