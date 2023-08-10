How to Evaluate and Choose Mutual Funds

Since mutual funds are a convenient way to invest in a diversified portfolio, it is a popular avenue for investment. You might be considering to invest in mutual funds yourself. But with the number of mutual fund schemes available in the market, the process of selection might be difficult. It is crucial to evaluate and choose the right mutual fund that aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Let us go through the various questions you can ask to choose the right mutual fund for you.

What are your financial goals?

The first step of picking a mutual fund scheme is to ask yourself about your financial goals. A clear understanding of your goals, whether its short-term or long-term, can help you streamline an appropriate scheme. By defining your goals, you can determine the investment horizon and the risk you are willing to undertake. For example, if your goal is short-term such as going on a trip, you can invest in a mutual fund which might give the desired returns within a year. If your goal is long-term such as retirement planning, you can look for a scheme which delivers good returns in the long-term.

What is your risk tolerance?

Risk tolerance is a significant parameter in selecting the appropriate mutual fund. Investors with a higher risk tolerance may opt for equity-oriented funds, whereas those seeking more stability may choose debt funds. Some might also opt for a balanced or hybrid mutual fund if their risk appetite is moderate. Understanding where you lie on the risk spectrum might help you narrow down the fund categories suitable for your investment needs.

What does comparative research say?

A necessary step is to do comprehensive research on various mutual funds available in the market, after you have outlined your goals and risk tolerance. Evaluate factors such as historical performance, fund manager’s track record, expense ratio, asset allocation, and so on. Check for consistency in returns over different market cycles and compare the performance against the fund’s benchmark index and peers. Several online platforms are available to compare and analyse mutual funds.

What is the expense ratio?

Expense ratio refers to the annual fees charged by the asset management company for managing the mutual fund. Lower expense ratio indicate that a larger proportion of your investment goes towards generating returns. Compare the expense ratios of different funds within the same category and choose funds with lower costs, provided the performance and other factors are satisfactory. Also consider the exit load of the scheme. Exit load is the fee charged when investors redeem their units within a specified period. Choose funds with reasonable or no exit loads, especially if you anticipate needing liquidity in the near future.

How are the assets allocated?

Consider the diversification and asset allocation strategy of the mutual fund scheme. Diversification across different asset classes, sectors, and market capitalisations can reduce risk. Ensure that the fund’s asset allocation aligns with your risk profile and investment objectives.

What is the fund manager like?

The fund manager plays a crucial role in the performance of a mutual fund. Evaluate the experience, qualifications, and track record of the fund manager. Look for managers who have consistently delivered good performance over the long term. Assess their investment style, decision-making process, and the stability of the fund management team.

And Viola!

Asking these questions might help you narrow down which mutual fund scheme is right for you. Although the task seems laborious, an appropriate mutual fund will aid your investment objective.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.