How to Get a PMP Certification: A Comprehensive Guide

New Delhi (India), May 18: Project Management Professional, a PMI certification, is one of the most sought-after certifications in the project management field worldwide. According to Project Management Institute (PMI), professionals from 200 countries have earned and maintained their PMP certifications. Having the certification proves that you have the skills and expertise to manage projects, regardless of the industry.

If you want to earn this lucrative certification and become part of a fast-growing community, you are in the right place. This blog discusses all the details regarding PMP certification.

What is the PMP certification?

The PMP certification is a highly respected project management certification that validates your ability to manage the people, process, and business environment of a project.

This PMI certification enables you to apply in the industry of your choice. This includes construction, information technology, banking, and healthcare.

Here are the three areas PMP certification validates:

People: This means you can lead a project team with motivation and inspiration.

This means you can lead a project team with motivation and inspiration. Process: You can use predictive, agile, and hybrid approaches and decide which approach suits a project best.

You can use predictive, agile, and hybrid approaches and decide which approach suits a project best. Business environment: You know the strategic business goals and can highlight how the project’s success will help achieve them.

The PMP certification provides credibility to your skills and expertise in the project management field. It can also help you achieve a better salary and provide industry recognition.

How to get the PMP certification?

Here are the steps you need to follow to get the PMP certification:

Fulfill the requirements

The first step to getting the PMP certification is to fulfill the eligibility requirements. You have to fulfill at least one set of conditions to be able to enroll in the exam. However, remember to track your training and projects. This will help you submit the information directly when applying.

Since the certification has to be renewed every 3 years, you should spend 60 hours on professional development training from the certification date to the renewal date.

Apply for the certification

When you have fulfilled the eligibility criteria, you can apply for the PMP certification by making an account on the website. Share your basic information, project details, and other necessary documents. PMI will verify your application and approve it. Upon approval, you can pay the exam fee and schedule your exam.

Prepare for the exam

Start preparing for the exam. You can take an online PMP training program to prepare the concepts better. However, you can also study using the course material available.

Take the exam

The next step is to take the exam. You can either take it online or at a testing site near you.

Maintain the certification

Lastly, maintain your certification. You can either fulfill the requirement to maintain it or take the exam again every three years for its renewal.

Requirements for PMP certification

PMI has strict requirements for people seeking PMP certification. To be eligible for the exam, you must meet one of the criteria.

A 4-year degree, 36 months of experience as a project leader in the last 8 years, and 35 hours of project management training are required. If you do not have the required hours of training, you can also get a CAPM certification.

Or

A high school diploma, 60 months of experience as a project leader in the last 8 years, and 35 hours of project management training/CAPM certification are required.

Some other details

Cost of PMP exam

The PMP exam costs INR 21,933 for members. For non-members, the cost is INR 30,042. However, If you want to save money, consider buying a PMI membership. It costs INR 7,646 annually.

Certification Renewal

You have to renew your certification every three years. You can do so by earning 60 Professional Development Units (PDUs).

Exam details

The exam contains 180 questions on three domains of project management. You will also get two 10-minute breaks for computer-based tests. Whereas there will be no breaks for paper-based exams.

Conclusion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMI course is one of the most popular courses among all project management courses. The certification can play an essential role in your career advancement. To prepare for the exam, you may take PMP training courses. These courses can provide you with valuable insights that can help you pass the exam.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}