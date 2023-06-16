How to get a pre-approved loan and plan your EMIs like a pro

A pre-approved loan is a personal loan customised for you by a lender after assessing your profile and eligibility.

All you need to do is accept the offer offer, choose your preferred repayment tenure and get speedy access to a loan for unrestricted use. Since the lender already has your paperwork, the documents you need to submit are few, if any. This makes opting for a pre-approved loan even more practical.

However, how do you get such an offer and how should you plan your personal loan EMI? Read on to know more.

How to Qualify for a Pre-Approved LoanLenders offer pre-approved loans only to eligible potential borrowers, based on available data they have access to. Here are the things you can do to increase your chances of getting a pre-approved loan offer:

Build a Substantial Bank Balance and Maintain It

Having a significant corpus in your savings account signals to lenders that you have high liquidity and a good sense of how to handle money. This improves your chances of getting a pre-approved loan offer from a bank or NBFC since it means you can handle timely repayment.

Maintain a Good Credit Score of over 750

You need a high CIBIL score, of 750 or more, to get a pre-approved personal loan. The reason behind this is that a personal loan is unsecured, and lenders want to ensure that you will pay your monthly instalments without delay or default. So, they rely on your credit score to determine your potential risk.

You can build a good credit history by monitoring your credit report regularly. Never default on credit payments, utilise less than 30% of credit available to you, and don’t close old credit credits to maintain a high score. Experience with different types of credit, such as unsecured and secured loans and credit cards, can also help you boost your score.

Make Smart Career Choices to Show a Growth Trajectory

Many times, lenders will offer a pre-approved loan based on your salary or income levels. If you can show career growth and a rise in your income levels, lenders will categorise you as a good potential borrower. This makes it easier to qualify for a pre-approved loan.

Implement a Disciplined Approach to Spending

Your credit history and transactions speak volumes about your debt and spending habits. You can set financial goals, automate credit card bill payments and EMIs and follow a budget to avoid irresponsible spending and build financial discipline. These habits set you up for success, and in turn, for a pre-approved loan!

Try to Pay Off Existing Loans at the Earliest

Having multiple ongoing loans negatively affects your credit score too. So, if you’re hoping to get a pre-approved loan offer, try to pay off your existing debts as soon as you can afford to.

Check with Your Employer for Corporate Tie-Ups

Many lenders partner with companies to provide their employees with preferential services. This usually includes exclusive offers on loans, credit cards and more. If your employer has such a tie-up, you can benefit from the instant qualification it provides and even get a pre-approved offer.

Why to Get a Pre-Approved LoanA pre-approved personal loan enables you to access easy funds for just about any purpose. Moreover, you stand to benefit from being cherry-picked for an offer. A few of its advantages are:

Better Interest Rates

Since the lender is assured about your ability to pay personal loan EMIs, you may get a concession on the interest rate of pre-approved loans. This helps you repay comfortably, and further build your CIBIL score.

No Need to Wait for Approval

Since you are already eligible, you do not need to await approval when you have a pre-approved loan offer. You merely need to accept the offer to receive the funds in your bank account.

Exclusive Benefits

As part of a selected few receiving a pre-approved personal loan, you may get exclusive benefits such as waivers on processing fees, prepayment charges and foreclosure charges. This depends on lenders and their policies.

Minimal or No Paperwork

Since lenders have access to all needed information, very minimal documents may be required for you to get the loan, if any. This makes a pre-approved loan ideal for emergencies when you need quick access to money.

Instant Disbursal

You can get the funds in your account in a few minutes or in a day, at the latest when you accept a pre-approved offer. So, if you face a sudden monetary gap, make sure to check if you have a pre-approved loan offer.

How to Plan Your Personal Loan EMIs

Planning your EMIs is a critical aspect to consider before enjoying the perks of a pre-approved loan. Be careful to only avail the loan amount you need, instead of what you qualify for. Then, use an online personal loan EMI calculator to plan your EMIs.

The best way to go about this is by allocating the highest monthly payment you can afford over the shortest repayment tenure. This lets you pay off the loan as fast as you can without overpaying interest or adding too much strain on your finances. In conclusion, a pre-approved loan offer allows you to get finance speedily along with a range of benefits. The best way to increase your chances of getting such an offer is by building your credit score with healthy financial habits and maintaining discipline during repayment. Get started today and you can look forward to getting a pre-approved loan offer in the near future!

