How to get an Insta Personal Loan with Bajaj Finserv

With financial services going digital, borrowing funds has become simpler, especially if the goal is to get a personal loan. Instant access perks are common, and most lenders offer funds without delays. Key reasons for such speedy access to funds include a simple and easy online application with minimal requirements for documents. In addition, most lenders have digitised the verification process, further improving processing speeds.

One way you can get a personal loan instantly is by availing of an insta offer from Bajaj Finserv. This leading NBFC has a simple application process and digital tools to help you plan and manage the loan. Moreover, with a Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer, you can get up to Rs. 10 lakh in just 30 minutes* and over a flexible tenure.

These features make it an intelligent, pocket-friendly option to ensure that your urgent needs get fulfilled on time. Read on to learn how you can get a personal loan instantly from Bajaj Finserv.

Steps to avail of the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer

-Availing of the loan online is the easiest way to get a personal loan instantly from Bajaj Finserv. Here are the simple steps to follow.

-Visit the website and click on ‘Check insta offer.’

-Fill in the required personal and financial details and enter the OTP.

-Check the offer details.

-Apply and get the funds in your bank account.

When you check your insta offer to get a personal loan, instant access is possible because the lender has vetted your profile. In some cases, only existing customers get such special offers. As a result, loan processing is quick, and the entire process is hassle-free.

If you are not eligible for an insta offer, you can still get a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv. First, visit the website and click on ‘Apply online’ to start the process. Then, fill in the required details, the loan amount and repayment tenure you want, and submit your application. The process is easy and takes just a few clicks.

Eligibility criteria to get a personal loan instantly from Bajaj Finserv

A key difference in the terms to qualify for a regular and insta offer from Bajaj Finserv is that you need to have an existing relationship with the institution. If you don’t meet this criterion, you can get a regular personal loan from Bajaj Finserv instead. It is crucial to check the insta loan eligibility terms before you get a personal loan. Instant disbursal may get delayed if you do not match the requirements.

The eligibility terms for an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv are as follows:

-Applicants must be Indian citizens that reside in the country.

-Applicants should be between 21 and 67 years of age.

-Applicants should be employed at a private or public company or an MNC.

-Applicants must meet the minimum monthly salary criteria based on their city of residence.

-Applicants should have a CIBIL score of 750 or more.

-Documents required to avail of a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

To avail of an insta offer from Bajaj Finserv, you may need to submit a few documents. These are:

-KYC documents

-Cancelled cheque

-Bank account details

If you don’t qualify for an insta offer, you can get a personal loan instantly by filling in your application and submitting the following documents:

-KYC documents

-Government-issued address proof

-Employee ID and a recent photograph of yourself

-Salary slips for the past two months

-Salary account bank statement for the previous three months

Remember that you may need to submit additional documents during the application and verification process. To get a personal loan instantly and without hassles, your documents must be up to date and reflect the correct information.

The speed and convenience of an insta offer allow you to get a personal loan instantly from Bajaj Finserv. With such an offer, you get guaranteed access to funds and enjoy nominal interest rates, reduced paperwork, and faster disbursal of your loan amount. Remember to maintain your credit score to get your loan amount instantly and plan your loan smartly using the EMI calculator on the Bajaj Finserv app or website. Check your insta personal loan offer today for the best deals and a stress-free borrowing experience.

*Applicable to select customers only.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.