How to get rid of Dry Skin: A Guide from Parasoft

December 27: Dry Skin season is here, and most of us will spend the season worrying about how to nourish our skin. We will keep looking for the best skincare routines or creams and whether it is good to switch our usual moisturizer for something better. What if the new products have chemicals and give us rashes? So many questions and so many worries! Well, do not worry. We bring you the only guide you will need to be curated by Parasoft, which is the best-selling body cream on Amazon that has taken on a challenge to nourish your skin this dry skin season.

Parasoft's range of products gives you the most definitive, detailed, and refined skincare routine guide to always keep your skin hydrated, nourished and soft. The best part is it contains products that are made of natural ingredients, so there is no tension of harmful chemicals! Here is the guide –

1. Use Moisturizing Bathing Products:

Hot water baths take away natural moisture from the skin. Normal soaps and shampoos take away skin moisture, thereby increasing the rate of dryness. Use soaps that are meant for moisturizing. Parasoft has specially created its own soap bar to increase skin hydration with the help of Glycerine, Aloe Vera, and Vitamin E.

The moisturizing shower gel is a must for people who suffer from dry skin and rashes in winter. Parasoft's hydrating shower gel contains moisturizing properties and gives the best care to your skin. You can purchase Parasoft Shower Gel from Shoprythm.com easily.

2. Use Body Milk and Lotions which are made of Natural Ingredients:

Natural oils are better and softer on the skin than chemicals. Use Body milk and lotions twice on the skin. For ease, you can apply the lotions after bathing and before sleeping to maintain a routine.

Parasoft has consciously created its body milk and emollient lotion with the choicest of natural ingredients like Shea Butter, Aloe Vera, and Natural Oils rich with Vitamins B3, B5, and E while being alcohol-free. Being soft on the skin and completely natural, the lotion and milk are a must-have for your winter skincare routine.

3. Use a Good Winter Care Specialist Cream:

Most often, we use a regular day-to-day cream for our skin. General-purpose creams are not meant to protect the skin against dryness in all seasons. In winter, using a cream specifically meant for dry skin and made with natural ingredients should be your number one priority.

Parasoft cream is the best-selling winter cream on online portals like Amazon and Flipkart and is endorsed by the leading dermatologists of India. The cream is rated as the best cream for winter for a reason too. Parasoft cream contains Aloe Vera, and this cream is doctor-recommended not just to treat dryness but to hydrate the skin for all kinds of environmental harshness naturally.

"Winter is when we wear many clothes, but our skin still loses hydration. It is because cold is harsh on the skin. Using just about any cream or chemical-rich creams is bad for the skin. This is why we have carefully created our entire range using natural ingredients with targeted action. I am sure anyone who follows our winter routine will never feel dryness or skin irritations due to cold or chemicals. This quality is our promise." Said Mr. Ajay Kakar, the Director of Salve Pharmaceuticals, who has created the Parasoft Range.

If you want to adopt this routine and care for your skin, then you too can start using the Parasoft range of products, especially their soft white paraffin and liquid paraffin cream for dryness. Parasoft products are available on most online portals like Amazon as well as on their own e-commerce platform shoprythm.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

