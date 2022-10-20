How to get the best instant loan interest rate?

When you need money quickly, a personal loan can be a lifesaver. But with so many lenders and instant loan apps out there offering similar products, how do you know which one is right for you? Well, we have researched so you don't have to!

In this post, we'll cover everything from rates and terms to application processes so that you can make an informed decision about which lender is right for you and get the best instant loan interest rate.

What is an interest rate?

An interest rate is how much money you pay to borrow money. If you get approved for Rs. 10,000, then the bank will charge you an interest rate based on how much risk they think you are at. This is based on factors like your monthly income and credit score.

The amount of interest that you pay depends on two things: how much money you borrow (called the principal) and what the interest rate is. If you borrow Rs. 10,000 from an instant loan app at an annual interest rate of 5%. This means that for every Rs. 1,000 that I borrow, I have to pay Rs. 50 per year in interest payments back to the bank. This amounts to Rs. 500 total over 12 months.

If I had borrowed Rs. 20,000 instead, then I would have paid twice as much in interest payments (Rs. 100 total over 12 months). And if I had borrowed Rs. 30,000 instead, then I would have paid three times as much in interest payments (Rs. 150 total over 12 months).

3 top tips for getting the best instant loan interest rate

1. Do your research

When you're looking for a loan, it's easy to get caught up in the moment and make a decision based on emotion or what's immediately available to you. But when it comes to borrowing money, making an impulsive decision can end up costing you a lot further down the road.

The best thing you can do when looking for a loan is to do your research beforehand so that you know exactly what kind of options are out there for you and which one will be right for your situation. By taking some time upfront to look at different lenders and their rates, terms, and personal loan eligibility; you'll save yourself lots of trouble later on when it comes to paying back your loan!

When looking for a personal loan, make sure you do your research on different online lenders first so that you can find the one with the best terms and conditions for your financial needs.

2. Apply for the right amount

When choosing a loan, it's important to understand what factors will determine the amount you can borrow. The amount will depend on several personal loan eligibility factors including your credit score, income level, debt-to-income ratio and other factors.

If you have a lower credit score, lenders see you as a riskier borrower. So, if you apply for a higher loan amount, you may be charged a higher interest rate. You can avoid this by applying for a lower amount for a lower interest rate. Another advantage of this is that smaller loans are easier and quicker to pay back. You can make timely repayments for smaller loans and increase your credit score, which will make you eligible for larger loans in the future.

3. Check for hidden costs

When comparing lenders’ interest rates, make sure to check for hidden costs. Some loans might have lower interest rates but higher fees, while others might have higher interest rates but lower fees. Hidden fees can look like application fees or prepayment penalties for paying off your loan before your loan tenure is completed. Make sure you understand all of the details before making a decision.

Keep this in mind when searching for an online lender or instant loan app, take your time with it, and you will find a loan with the best interest rate for you!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.