How to Get YouTube Views Using Google Ads? [YouTube Subscribers]

Looking to boost your YouTube viewership? Learn the best strategies for increasing your video views and growing your audience in this comprehensive guide. From optimising your content for search to leveraging social media and collaborating with other creators, discover the tactics that can help you

Promoting YouTube videos through Google Ads can be an effective way to reach a larger audience and increase your video's visibility. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to promote your YouTube videos using Google Ads:

1. Set up a Google Ads account: If you don't already have one, create a Google Ads account by visiting the Google Ads website (ads.google.com) and following the registration process.

2. Link your YouTube channel to Google Ads: Once you have your Google Ads account, link it to your YouTube channel. This connection will allow you to create and manage video ad campaigns directly from Google Ads.

3.Create a new video campaign: In your Google Ads account, click on the "Campaigns" tab and then click the blue "+" button to create a new campaign.

4. Select your campaign goal: Choose the campaign goal that aligns with your promotion objectives. For YouTube video promotion, you can select either "Brand awareness and reach" or "Product and brand consideration" depending on your specific goals.

5. Choose campaign settings: Set your campaign parameters, including the campaign name, budget, locations, languages, and bidding strategy. Ensure you select YouTube as the campaign type.

6. Select ad format and create ad group: Choose the video ad format and create an ad group within your campaign. In this step, you can specify targeting options, such as demographics, interests, topics, and keywords, to reach your desired audience.

7. Create your video ad: Upload the video you want to promote or use an existing video from your YouTube channel. Write a compelling ad headline, description, and call-to-action text that encourages viewers to engage with your video.

8. Set your bid and budget: Determine the maximum amount you're willing to pay for each view or engagement. You can choose either cost-per-view (CPV) or cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) bidding. Set your daily budget, which should align with your overall campaign budget.

9. Review and launch your campaign: Double-check all your campaign settings, targeting options, ad creative, bid, and budget to ensure they are accurate. Once you are satisfied, click the "Launch" or "Submit" button to start running your campaign.

10. Monitor and optimize your campaign: Regularly monitor the performance of your YouTube video campaign in Google Ads. Analyse metrics such as views, engagement rates, click-through rates (CTR), and conversion rates. Adjust your targeting, ad creative, bidding strategy, or budget as necessary to optimize your campaign's performance.

Benefits of Hiring YouTube Marketing Agency

1. Save Cost- Agency know how to reduce cost per view (cpv) cost. They can save up to 40 percent of client’s ads budget.

2. Saves Time - Many campaigns can be finished easily in 5-7 days by professional agency but due lack of experience with individual clients, they take almost a month to complete simple project.

3. Expertise and Experience: YouTube marketing agencies specialize in the platform and have in-depth knowledge and experience in optimizing and promoting YouTube channels. They understand the algorithm, audience trends, and effective strategies to maximize visibility and engagement.

4 .Strategy and Planning: Agencies can develop comprehensive marketing strategies tailored to your brand and goals. They can help define your target audience, create compelling content ideas, and devise a content calendar to ensure consistency and effectiveness.

5. Video Optimization: YouTube agencies are skilled in optimizing videos for maximum visibility and search ability. They can conduct keyword research, optimize titles, descriptions, tags, and thumbnails to improve your videos' chances of ranking higher in search results and attracting more viewers.

6. Channel Growth and Subscriber Acquisition: Agencies can implement strategies to grow your YouTube channel organically. They can utilize various techniques such as audience targeting, collaboration opportunities, cross-promotion, and community engagement to increase your subscriber base and overall reach.

7. Content Creation and Production: Some YouTube agencies offer content creation services, including scriptwriting, video production, editing, and graphic design. They can ensure that your videos are of high quality, visually appealing, and aligned with your brand's image and message.

8. Analytics and Insights: YouTube agencies have access to advanced analytics tools that can provide valuable insights into your channel's performance. They can track key metrics, analyse audience behaviour, and identify areas for improvement. This data-driven approach helps in refining strategies and optimizing future content.

9. Advertising and Monetization: If you plan to run YouTube ads or monetize your channel, agencies can assist you in creating and managing ad campaigns, targeting specific demographics, and optimizing ad performance to generate revenue.

10. Time and Resource Efficiency: Outsourcing your YouTube marketing to an agency frees up your time and resources. Instead of investing significant effort in learning and implementing YouTube strategies, you can focus on your core business activities while the agency handles your channel's growth and optimization.

Remember, growing a YouTube channel takes time and dedication. Consistency, quality content, and effective promotion are crucial for success. Stay focused, adapt your strategies based on audience feedback, and enjoy the process of creating and sharing your content.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.