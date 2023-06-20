How to Grow a YouTube Channel in 2023?

In today’s world, a successful YouTube channel can make you a household name and launch your career. But with over 300 hours of video uploaded to the site every minute, how do you ensure your content stands out from the rest?

Making great YouTube content is no longer enough. If you want to cut through all that noise, get views, and earn subscribers, you’ll have to put in the work promoting your YouTube channel too. But don’t worry, we’re here to help.

1. Create high-quality content that people want to watch. This is the most important factor in getting more views on YouTube. Make sure your videos are well-produced, informative, entertaining, or engaging.

2. Do your research and optimize your videos for search. Use relevant keywords in your titles, descriptions, and tags so that people can find your videos when they're searching for something on YouTube.

3. Create eye-catching thumbnails. Your thumbnail is the first thing people see when they're browsing YouTube, so make sure it's attention-grabbing and relevant to your video.

4. Promote your videos on social media. Share your videos on your social media channels to let your followers know about them.

5. Run ads on YouTube. This is a paid way to get your videos in front of more people.

6 Collaborate with other YouTubers. This is a great way to reach a new audience and get more views.

7. Host live streams. Live streams are a great way to engage with your audience and build relationships.

8. Use end screens and cards. These are interactive elements that you can add to your videos to promote other videos, playlists, or your channel.

9. Ask your viewers to subscribe and like your videos. The more subscribers you have, the more likely people are to see your new videos.

10. Respond to comments and questions. This shows your viewers that you care about their feedback and that you're engaged with your community.

11. Keep uploading new videos. The more videos you have, the more likely people are to find your channel and watch your videos.

12. Use a consistent branding style. This will help your channel look professional and polished.

13. Be patient and persistent. It takes time and effort to build a successful YouTube channel. Don't give up if you don't see results overnight.

14. Customize your thumbnails. One of the simplest yet effective tactics to promote your YouTube channel is creating custom thumbnails. Think of your title and thumbnail as a sort of one-two punch to grab a viewer’s attention.

By default, YouTube snags a screenshot from any given video and uses it for the thumbnail. Unfortunately, sometimes the image it grabs will be a blurry shot of you adjusting the camera or a transition.

15. Use Youtube Seo tool- Semrush



As noted, YouTube is totally killing it when it comes to SEO.

And while you shouldn’t totally create content for search engines versus people, you should promote your YouTube channel with SEO in mind. Specifically, product reviews, how-to’s and long-form (10+ minutes) videos covering keyword-specific topics tend to rank well in search engine results pages (SERPs). If you’re strapped for content ideas or want to capitalize on a trending buzzword in your industry, consider how you can do so through your YouTube channel marketing.

16. Apply Tags to Get More YouTube Views

No one going to watch your superb video until they find it, right? On the other hand, competition is fierce. More than 500 hours of videos are being uploaded every minute on YouTube.

18. Share Your Videos on Social Media, Reddit, Forums, and Quora

This is a clever hack to get a consistent view if utilized in a proper way. Including videos in your blog content is just the beginning. Whenever you publish a video, make sure you share them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

19. Utilise metadata to be suggested

The metadata of a video contains information about the video and what people search for. Utilising this information can improve your chances of seeing your videos more. To do this, you should check what keywords people search for. You can then insert those keywords into the description area of your videos.

20. Make playlists to increase your views

Create a playlist on your YouTube channel to make your content easier to watch and share on social media. Create a playlist when you have a variety of content. Each playlist should have a specific theme. For instance, one of the best ways to get more views is to make playlists about “how-tos.”

