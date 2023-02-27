How To Invest in Self-Storage: A Beginner's Guide

What Is Self-Storage Investing?

Self-storage investment has become increasingly popular with investors who are looking for a safe and viable way to generate consistent returns.

This type of real estate investment is appealing to self-storage investors primarily because it requires very little effort to maintain and generally provides stable incomes with minimal risk.

Not only is self-storage production relatively resilient during economic downturns, but self-storage properties also tend to yield higher returns than most other real estate investments available on the market today.

To capitalize on this opportunity, self-storage investors must familiarize themselves with industry trends, select the right location for the facility and make sure that they choose tenants carefully.

Doing so will provide them with reliable revenue streams that can generate both long and short-term profits.

Why Invest in Self-Storage?

Self-storage investments are an attractive option for those looking to invest their money in a low-risk option.

Lower Risk

These are self-contained storage units that can be rented out in order to generate income. With self-storage, there is typically limited overhead and the potential for lower taxes, making self-storage a great way to keep your investment as safe as possible.

Furthermore, self-storage investments also come with the potential for passive income and appreciation, meaning that you may make far more on your investment than you initially put in.

All of these factors combined make the self-storage industry a significantly lower-risk option compared to other types of investments.

More Protections for Storage Owners

For self-storage investors, there are more protections than when investing in multifamily or residential real estate.

For example, self-storage tenants are required to maintain an insurance policy covering their stored items, which mitigates risk for the self-storage investor.

In addition to insuring tenants' possessions, self-storage owners can benefit from a nonrefundable security deposit that typically amounts to twice the monthly rent and guaranteed tenant payment so long as self-storage industry protocols are adhered to.

These additional safeguards on self-storage investments make them attractive relative to other investment opportunities and serve as an assurance that self-storage investor risk is minimized.

Short Leases Make Raising Rents Easier

With leases as short as three, six, or twelve months, commercial real estate investors can be more nimble and adjust their rent prices based on the current climate.

Self-storage units are cheaper to maintain than other commercial real estate investments and offer greater flexibility to raise income via rent increases than retail or hotels.

Short leases also allow investors to keep up with market trends while avoiding the hassle of long-term tenant negotiations.

Ways to Invest in Self-Storage

Buying an existing self-storage facility can be a lucrative investment.

Buy a Self-storage Business

Most self-storage businesses have a wide variety of self-storage units available for rent or lease, making it easy to find the perfect space for your clients' needs.

The customer base and income stream are typically well established, providing exceptional returns on investments.

Additionally, self-storage facilities require minimal care and maintenance, so once you purchase the business you won't have to do much apart from collecting payments and signing new customers.

Invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Self-storage REITs allow investors to leverage the combined power of multiple self-storage properties without needing to purchase those properties individually.

By investing in self-storage REITs, investors can benefit from the income generated by self-storage companies associated with the trust as well as any increases in the value of their original investment if self-storage real estate prices rise.

Furthermore, self-storage REITs take away some of the risks involved in individual self-storage investments such as downtime and finding tenants for vacancies.

Investing in a self-storage REIT is a great way for investors to diversify their portfolios and add value to their portfolios while avoiding some of the risks associated with self-storage investments.

Buy Shares

Doing so, you'll be making decisions based on the data and performance of the company instead of potentially taking on more risk by investing directly into an existing storage facility.

Shares generally offer a higher return over time, meaning that if the company does well, then your share price should rise as well as bring with it associated dividends.

Additionally, this method is typically easier for newer investors due to its relatively long history in financial markets.

Investing in shares from self-storage companies might take some research upfront, but doing so could prove worthwhile if it helps you gain a more acute understanding of where and how to allocate resources when investing.

