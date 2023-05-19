How to Order Food in Train Online from Restaurants at Your Seat?

New Delhi (India), May 19: Indian trains are a popular and convenient mode of transportation that offer numerous facilities to passengers. Despite this, travellers often struggle to satisfy their food cravings during their journey. Limited food options, poor quality, high prices, and accessibility issues are some of the challenges faced by passengers while travelling on trains in India. Many train routes have limited food options, forcing passengers to rely on the same food items for the entire journey, which can become monotonous and unappetizing.

Quality of food is often a major concern as it can be cold, stale, or unhygienic, leading to health issues. Moreover, train food prices in India are usually higher than market prices, which can be a burden for budget-conscious passengers. Additionally, the lack of a pantry car in some trains makes it challenging for passengers with mobility issues or travelling with young children to depend on station vendors for their food.

To tackle these issues, Zoop has introduced the service of online food delivery in train with authorization from IRCTC. As an authorized food delivery partner for IRCTC, Zoop enables passengers to savour a wide range of delectable cuisines from the convenience of their train seats.

How to order food online in train with Zoop :

1. Enter Journey Details: Type your PNR number on Zoop's website or App homepage or send a Whatsapp message to 7042062070

2. Pick Station & Select Restaurant: Choose the station for food delivery and select a restaurant as per your liking.

3. Browse Menu: Pick your favourite menu items from the list shown with prices displayed alongside.

4. Make Payment: After finalizing your order, you can safely pay online or choose to pay cash on delivery.

5. Enjoy your meal: Receive confirmation of the booking, and Voila! Your order has been successfully placed; your meal will be delivered to your passenger seat.

Zoop is transforming the way travellers experience train journeys by offering a revolutionary food aggregator service that has been approved by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as part of the e-catering project. With Zoop, passengers can bid goodbye to unsatisfactory pantry food and the hassle of carrying meals along on their journey. The ordering process is made convenient by providing the option to pre-book meals based on the station and coach's position, which ensures a hassle-free and efficient delivery process.

Zoop provides multiple options to order food on the train, including its train food delivery app, WhatsApp ChatBot, and official website. This allows travellers to easily order food on the train and enjoy a hassle-free dining experience. Zoop takes immense pride in representing India's diverse and rich food culture by offering a wide range of meals at more than 150 train stations. Zoop's menu is a true celebration of India's rich food culture, providing an array of options to cater to every taste and preference. Passengers can indulge in mouth-watering desserts and non-vegetarian delicacies that are curated with utmost care to cater to their food cravings. From South India's famous masala dosa to Mumbai's iconic vada pav, from Hyderabadi biryani to Italian and Chinese dishes like pizzas, pasta, and noodles, Zoop offers an extensive range of dishes that suits the palate of all passengers. Zoop ensures that passengers can relish the best of meals right at their seats, making their train journey a delightful experience. Additionally, Zoop provides Jain food that caters to all travellers. Their food delivery on-the-train service also offers a variety of snacks like samosas and a dedicated menu for children featuring appetizing bites and refreshing beverages.

IRCTC e-catering - Zoop utilizes intelligent automation technology on their website, app, voice call and WhatsApp ChatBot to make ordering food on the train a reality. Their user-friendly interfaces generate customized responses to users' queries and facilitate seamless train food delivery services. To facilitate online food orders in trains and cater to a diverse and multilingual customer base, Zoop's automated WhatsApp ChatBot offers support in English, Hindi, and Hinglish - the languages most commonly used by travellers in India. By providing seamless and convenient communication in preferred languages to book food on the train, Zoop ensures a personalized and satisfactory experience for its customers, contributing to its continued growth and success in the Indian food delivery market.

Puneet Sharma, the founder of Zoop, believes, “Technology can greatly enhance customer experience and support, even on a massive scale, without increasing costs. Zoop has revolutionized the food ordering process by providing multiple booking options, including WhatsApp, the Zoop app, voice calls, and their official website. Customers can expect consistent and real-time updates on orders, as well as top-notch support services. To ensure the highest quality, Zoop lists FSSAI-certified restaurants on its platform and actively seeks and acts on customer feedback to continuously improve its food quality. Zoop's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction sets them apart from other online food aggregators.”

Zoop's user-friendly website offers an additional benefit beyond just ordering meals. Passengers can also easily check their PNR status and coach position, which adds to their overall convenience and peace of mind while travelling. With Zoop taking care of their meal orders and travel arrangements, passengers can focus on enjoying their journey hassle-free.

Zoop is a visionary organization that aims to revolutionize the railway catering industry in India. By 2024, it has set a remarkable goal to deliver more than 1 lakh meals every day to over 250 railway stations. Zoop's website offers a convenient way for passengers to order meals, check their PNR status, and coach positions. They provide options for individual and group orders, making it easier for travellers to place their orders. By pre-booking meals, passengers can avoid the inconvenience of searching for food options at railway stations, especially during peak travel times. Zoop's reliable services guarantee stress-free travel arrangements, becoming a trusted partner for many passengers. Zoop's commitment to quality and convenience is reflected in its ability to cater to a wide variety of dietary preferences and restrictions, ensuring that every passenger can find a delicious and satisfying meal. With Zoop, passengers can enjoy a comfortable and seamless journey, with their travel and dining needs well taken care of.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.