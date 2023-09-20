How to Remove Glance from Lock Screen in MI- Pros and Cons

If you own an MI phone, you might have encountered the Glance screen and considered turning it off. Before hastily turning off Glance, it would be worth exploring its positive aspects. Glance offers a range of valuable features, including instant news updates, the ability to play games and shop on the lock screen. Let's consider the benefits of Glance before you learn how to remove Glance from the lock screen in MI.

Useful Glance Features to Consider Before Knowing How to Remove Glance from Lock Screen in MI

Glance, the content feed by MI serves as a platform providing updates and personalised recommendations for MI device users. With the objective of tailoring content to individual interests and usage patterns, Glance enhances user experiences. If contemplating how to remove Glance from the lock screen in MI, it is worth considering its key features beforehand.

How Can You Get Your Hand on Personalised Content If You Learn How to Remove Glance from the Lock Screen in Mi?

Glance leverages AI and machine learning to provide content tailored to your needs and interests. The more you use your phone, the more Glance learns about you and refines its recommendations.

Won’t You Miss Receiving News and Current Events If You Learn How to Remove Glance from the Lock Screen in Mi?

Glance provides news coverage on the latest current events worldwide. You'll get breaking news notifications and quickly catch up on top stories in categories like politics, entertainment, technology, sports, and more. News content comes from reputable media publishers and is personalised based on your location and interests.

What about Keeping Pace with Entertainment and lifestyle If You Learn How to Remove a Glance from Lock Screen in Mi?

Looking for the latest movie trailers, viral internet videos, or lifestyle tips? Glance has you covered with a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle content. Get recipes, health advice, DIY project ideas, and life hacks. Glance aims to inspire and engage users with fun and shareable content.

How To Remove Glance From Lock Screen in MI, a Step-By-Step Guide

To turn off the Glance on MI devices, follow these simple steps:

Step 1 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi

Access the Settings menu.

Step 2 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi

Go to Lock Screen settings.

Step 3 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi

Locate and disable "Glance for Mi" option.

Top MI Phones In India and How to Remove Glance From Lock Screen in MI

Mi, a leading global tech innovator, proudly introduces a range of cutting-edge premium devices designed to cater to modern lifestyles. Among their exceptional offerings is the Mi 11 Lite NE 5G.

How to Remove Glance from Lock Screen in MI 11X

The Mi 11X presents a compact 6.39-inch AMOLED display, showcasing a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. Its dual camera setup at the rear combines a 12MP sensor and a 5MP sensor for versatile photography. With a robust 8GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance. Positioned as the most budget-friendly option in the Mi 11 family

Step 1 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi 11X

To begin, locate and tap "Settings" on your home screen or in your app collection. Inside the Settings app, scroll down to find the "Lockscreen" option, and tap it.

Step 2 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi 11X

In the lock screen settings, locate the "Glance for MI" option within a specific section, and tap it.

Step 3 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi 11X

Welcome to the Glance for MI page! To disable Glance, just toggle the "Turn On" switch to "Off." Congratulations on successfully removing Glance from your lock screen!

How to Remove Glance from Lock Screen in Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Mi 11 Lite NE 5G is tailor-made for individuals who lean towards a slender and featherlight smartphone while still craving an impressive display. Tipping the scales at a mere 158 grams, this device boasts a generous 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen, delivering full HD+ resolution in all its visual glory.

Step 1 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

To begin, open the Settings app, typically found on your home screen or in the app drawer. Scroll down to locate and tap the "Lockscreen" section to access lock screen settings.

Step 2 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

Access Glance for MI: In the lock screen settings, you'll find an option called "Glance for MI." It's what we need to tweak to remove Glance.

Step 3 of how to remove Glance from lock screen in Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

After tapping "Glance for MI," find the "Turn on" switch, and turn it OFF. This will disable Glance on your lock screen.

Wrapping Up: How to Remove Glance from Lock Screen in MIGlance on MI phones offers numerous valuable benefits that greatly enhance the user experience. It allows for convenient access and personalised content directly from the lock screen without requiring the phone to be unlocked. The decision of whether to keep or remove Glance ultimately depends on individual preferences and needs. By carefully considering the advantages provided by Glance, individuals can make informed decisions about its usage. If you want to know how to remove Glance from the lock screen in MI, follow the step-by-step process to turn off the tool quickly.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

