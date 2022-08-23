How to Save Daily Using Jar App

As the world goes through an economic slowdown, it becomes imperial to save, because what one saves, is what earns. With the change in buying and selling habits, and the emergence of a plethora of startups in the digital savings space, consumers are able to imbibe the habit of savings, more conveniently.

Why is it important to save money?

At a time when the world economy is going through its rough patch, certain habits and economic conditions have changed in favour of the alert, aware and conservative customers. There were times when, economy and business was in favour of the bullish investors, who invest in high risk, high reward assets. However, with the sudden depletion in global wealth — tables have again turned in favour of the more conservative, aware and frugal investors.

The main reasons to save money, are:

Saving money enables you to understand the value of money in the first place. It isn't always about the financial value but the societal value of the instrument.

The habit of saving money helps people when the going gets tough, and at times when you need it the most. It gives people relief from the harsh economic downturns that may be daunting to the common man.

Daily savings is more rewarding to the investors as it helps to build long-term wealth without putting considerable financial burden on the common man to invest in one go.

Daily savings or simply — saving helps us attain several short-term and long-term financial goals.

The habit of daily savings makes us smarter and more frugal in our approach towards money.

What are the ways to enable daily savings?

There are various ways to save money daily, in India. One of the most popular ways to accomplish the same is via the Jar App — Daily Savings In Digital Gold. Jar App helps one attain their financial goals by putting a spare amount/change on the user's behalf on digital gold. In other words, users buy digital gold from the spare change right from the app, with amounts that can be as low as ₹1. Jar App helps users invest in digital gold, as it buys 99.99% 24k pure gold and keeps it one of the three gold banks of India, namely SafeGold, Augmont and MMTC-PAMP.

Here's how this works. Jar invests spare change automatically into digital gold, right by keeping aside a small pie from your online transactions. But, how does this happen?

Simple. By, rounding off your ecommerce and other expenditures to the nearest 5s and 10s. For example, when you make a Swiggy order amounting to ₹323, it automatically gets rounded off to ₹330 and ₹7 is invested in digital gold. This way, as a user one can enable daily savings in digital gold via the Jar App, and it is 100% automated requiring no manual intervention, whatsoever after the auto-pay mandate is approved by the user.

Daily Savings with the Jar App can be unlocked by the following steps:

Create an account in the Jar App by logging in with your phone number.

Select the amount that you would like to invest daily.

Select UPI auto-pay from various UPI service providers including Phonepe, Gpay, PayTM and others.

That's it. Jar would invest the aforesaid amount decided by the user as per their convenience daily.

Get gold delivered to your doorstep right from the Jar App. You just need to enter your address.

Overall, Jar App is an extremely simple and convenient way of enabling daily savings for people who can't afford investing in physical gold owing to the financial volume it demands. Apps like Jar breaks that volume into smaller targets that can be achieved daily without drilling holes in the consumer's pockets and thus, they're gaining popularity in India. Overall, with the rise in financial literacy and the extensive penetration of the internet in India, apps like Jar are playing a vital role in evolving the overall ecosystem by giving a launch pad to beginners, common man and everyone looking to start their investment journey with confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.