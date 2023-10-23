How to Use Pregnancy Test Kits

Pregnancy is an exciting time for women, but it can also be filled with uncertainty and questions. Using a pregnancy test kit like Prega News is the best way to clear up any confusion. These tests can determine your pregnancy status in a few minutes, quicker than a blood test. However, a pregnancy test kit should be used with the proper knowledge and guidance. In this blog, we'll take you through everything you need to use a pregnancy test kit.

What is Measured in Pregnancy Test Kits?

Pregnancy test kits measure the level of HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) hormone produced by the placenta in the uterus. If the levels of these hormones are high in your urine, then the pregnancy test is considered positive. However, elevated hormone levels take time, so you may sometimes not see positive results. In such cases, you can wait 2-3 days and then perform another test.

When to Take a Pregnancy Test?

The best time to take a pregnancy test is 10 to 14 days after missing your period, when HCG can be measured in the blood and urine. If you are expecting and have missed your menstrual cycle, then taking the test during this time is appropriate. Additionally, it is a good option to take the test first thing in the morning. Drinking too much water or liquid can dilute your urine, and the test will be inaccurate.

Levels: A value of less than 5 mIU/ml (milli-international units per millilitre) indicates a negative HCG test. An HCG level greater than or equal to 25 mIU/ml indicates a positive result.

How to Take the Pregnancy Test at Home?

Pregnancy test kits are the best and quickest way to know if you are pregnant. These tests can be self-administered at home. The time it takes for the result to be ready varies for every pregnancy test kit brand. You can get results in two to three minutes, but taking multiple tests for confirmation is preferable.

Here’s how you do it:

To take the test, you can collect urine in a container.

Then, dip a pregnancy test stick into it or take a few drops of the sample onto the test strip using a dropper.

You can also hold the pregnancy test kit directly under the urine stream.

After using the urine sample, keep your test kit undisturbed for 5 minutes.

If you see a colour shift, a move of a marked line, or the emergence of a symbol or words, such as a plus/minus sign, "pregnant" or "not pregnant”, then the test is complete. Make sure to read the instructions given on the outer packaging. This will inform you on how to use the kit. Some pregnancy test kits are done with a few drops of urine sample, while others have a long stick to pee on it directly.

Are Pregnancy Test Kits Always Correct?

A pregnancy test kit is approximately 99 percent accurate when used correctly. However, improper application may lead to incorrect readings.

After taking the test, it is essential to make sure of the following:

A negative home pregnancy test might indicate several things, whereas a positive test indicates that HCG is present in the urine.

Negative results might indicate no pregnancy or that the test was performed improperly or too early to detect HCG.

If the outcome is favourable, individuals must schedule a consultation with a healthcare provider so they may recommend the further steps to be taken.

If the test is negative yet you are sure of the pregnancy, you should try again in a week or consult a doctor for a blood test.

If there’s a line light in colour, then you may be positive or your urine sample has evaporated. Another test after 2-3 days is recommended for confirmation.

Even though a test is positive, a woman may not be pregnant. High hormone levels may be a sign of another medical problem. This could be a lack of immunoglobulin (IgA), a crucial antibody for immunological performance.

A rare uterine tumour associated with pregnancy is known as gestational trophoblastic disease, sometimes known as gestational trophoblastic neoplasms. Some cancerous cells can cause an increase in HCG. These include gastrointestinal malignancies and renal, prostate, bladder and urinary tract transitional cell carcinoma.

Therefore, taking the test and then consulting a doctor is advised because a positive test result does not always mean that one is pregnant. It can also be due to underlying conditions or disorders.

Where to Buy the Test Kit?

Test kits like Prega News are readily available at all drugstores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Home pregnancy tests are available for around ₹100, and some medical facilities even provide them for free. You can also purchase them from online pharmacies.

In conclusion, pregnancy test kits are the easiest and fastest tool to determine whether you’re pregnant from the comfort of your home. If positive, then it is always advisable to consult a medical practitioner for an accurate assessment. They will perform a blood test for the final confirmation. Additionally, follow the instructions carefully given on your pregnancy test kit.

