How To Watch Gran Turismo (2023) Online

Archie Madekwe, David Harbour and Orlando Bloom are teaming up to tell the true story of Jann Mardenborough in Gran Tursimo, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick!

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the sports drama follows Jann (Madekwe), a young Gran Turismo gamer who teams up with former racer Jack Salter (Harbour) and motorsports executive Danny Moore (Bloom) to become a professional racecar driver.

It sounds like every kid’s dream: to be discovered online and given a chance to fulfill your dreams. That’s just what happened to teenager Jann Mardenborough. Born in County Durham, Mardenborough was the son of a professional footballer but developed an interest in a different competition altogether. He became an avid player of the Gran Turismo racing games series on Playstation and his ability led him to the GT Academy, which gave online players an opportunity to take their video game skills to a real-life racetrack. Though he had no real experience before age 19, he was given a spot at the Duba 24-Hour Race driving for Nissan.

Under the direction of visionary filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, acclaimed for cinematic gems like “District 9” and “Elysium,” Jann Mardenborough’s journey comes alive in the much-anticipated film, “Gran Turismo” (2023). Stepping into Mardenborough’s shoes is Archie Madekwe, known for roles in “Midsommar” and “See,” with a star-studded supporting cast including David Harbour from “Stranger Things,” Orlando Bloom of “Pirates of the Caribbean” fame, Darren Barnet from “Never Have I Ever,” Djimon Hounsou from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and Geri Halliwell of Spice Girls fame.

Jann Mardenborough’s journey exceeds the track; it symbolizes his unwavering determination to prove himself despite doubt, even from his own father. Selected as one of the top 10 Gran Turismo gamers globally, Mardenborough faced grueling tests of both physical strength and skill. His determined resolve shattered doubts as he showcased his undeniable virtual talents on real-life racetracks.

So, how can you watch Gran Turismo? Will it be on Netflix? What about Prime Video?Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

When Is the Release Date of Gran Turismo?

Sony Pictures is set to release Gran Turismo on August 25, 2023. The film was initially set to release on August 11 but was delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The film still kept its August 11 opening for international territories where it made $10.7 million in its opening weekend, with France being the top-performing market.

Is Gran Turismo Releasing in Movie Theaters?

Yes, indeed! Gran Turismo will enjoy a theatrical release so you can catch this exciting new movie on the big screen when it first premieres, though other viewing options are sure to follow.

Where To Watch Gran Turismo Online:

As of now, the only way to watch Gran Turismo is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, August 25. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.

How to Watch Gran Turismo Movie Online:

Gran Turismo premiered on August 24, 2023. In the streaming era, films usually play in theaters for at least a month before heading to a platform that you can subscribe to. And if the film is particularly successful, it may take even longer before its theatrical run ends.

There's no telling when Gran Turismo will leave theaters, but it's possible the film could be available to watch on-demand or streaming in the fall.

Will Gran Turismo Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Gran Turismo will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, Sony signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there in the coming months. But for now, the theaters are your only option to watch the movie.

When Will Gran Turismo Be on Streaming?

No, Gran Turismo isn’t available to stream right now.

As for when we can expect it to drop on streaming, we have a rough idea. 65, another Sony Pictures release, was available to buy and rent digitally just under two months after its theatrical release. It all depends on performance, though – if the film is a box office smash, don’t count on it leaving theaters in a hurry.

In terms of an actual streaming platform, it’s likely to be Netflix. Sony struck a deal with Netflix to have all of its movies land there for their pay-one window, aka within nine months after its original release in cinemas.

However, 65 came to Netflix exactly three months after its release, so it could be available to stream in November 2023. We’ll update this space upon any updates.

Will Gran Turismo Be on Prime Video?

While a digital release date for Gran Turismo has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess on when it will be available to rent or buy on platforms like Prime Video based on a previously released Sony Pictures Releasing movie.

The Storm Reid-led thriller Missing was released in theaters on Jan. 20 before becoming available to purchase or rent on March 7 — about 45 days after its debut. By that logic, Gran Turismo should come to digital by early October 2023.

Will Gran Turismo Be on Netflix?

Gran Turismo will likely be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and Sony Pictures Releasing. The deal gives the streamer U.S. rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022.

While a streaming release date for Gran Turismo has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. The Pope’s Exorcist was released in theaters on April 14, before coming to Netflix on Aug. 16, 2023 — around four months after it debuted. If Gran Turismo follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by late December 2023.

Will Gran Turismo Be On Max?

No, Gran Turismo will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Will Gran Turismo Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animated movie Gran Turismo on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Gran Turismo Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Gran Turismo is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Sony Picture Classics will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Gran Turismo movie cast: Who’s in it?

The Gran Turismo movie cast includes:

Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough

David Harbour as Jack Salter

Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore

Darren Barnet as Matty Davis

Djimon Hounsou as Steve Mardenborough

Geri Halliwell as Jann’s mother

Daniel Puig as Jann’s brother

Josha Stradowski as a rival driver

Harbour, who’s best known for his roles in Stranger Things and Black Widow, was attached from the very beginning, alongside fellow Hollywood star Orlando Bloom, of Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean fame.

While Harbour will play Jann’s trainer, Bloom plays “the market lead at Nissan who convinces PlayStation to run the Gran Turismo challenge at the heart of the movie,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

What Is Gran Turismo About?

Sony has planned Gran Turismo to be a biographical coming-of-age sports drama. Given that the Gran Turismo video game series is all about driving and racing, the source material doesn't feature any characters or a story. Sony cleverly uses the PlayStation Studios brand by retelling Jann Mardenborough's real-life tale. Here is the official plot synopsis of the film:

Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

