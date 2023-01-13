As the Super Bowl nears, fans in the United States and United Kingdom are preparing for the biggest event in American sports. Some may choose to watch the game comfortably at home with snacks and drinks, while others stay up late to catch every moment of the action. The Super Bowl is a yearly tradition that appeals to both dedicated fans and those looking for a fun event. Adding to the anticipation this year is the halftime show, with Rihanna headlining. With the 2022 NFL season underway, fans are eager to see which teams will make it to the Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl 2023 takes place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

The Super Bowl for 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, February 12th, 2023. This deviates from the usual tradition of holding the game on the first Sunday of February from 2004 to 2021. The alteration in schedule is caused by the inclusion of an additional game to the regular season, which temporarily moved the Super Bowl back by a week.

What channel is the Super Bowl on in 2023?

For the 2023 Super Bowl game, the broadcast will be available on FOX in English and Fox Deportes in Spanish. Both channels will be airing the same game, providing viewers the option to watch based on their preferred language. FOX is commonly accessible on various cable, satellite and live streaming TV services, while Fox Deportes may necessitate a higher-level TV plan to access.

How to Watch Super Bowl Without Cable

There are several ways to watch the Super Bowl without cable. One option is to stream the game on a device such as a smart TV, computer, or mobile device using a streaming service that carries the game, such as CBS All Access, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Peacock (if NBC has the rights to broadcast the game). Another option is to use an over-the-air antenna to watch the game for free on your local CBS station, if the game is on CBS network.

Here are the various options available.

Sling TV

Sling TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch live television, including the Super Bowl, without a cable or satellite subscription. To watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV, you will need to subscribe to one of their packages that includes the CBS channel.

Sling TV offers two packages: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. The Sling Blue package includes the CBS channel while the Sling Orange package does not.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the Sling TV app and selecting the CBS channel. You can also use the Sling TV app on game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that Sling TV offer different packages and not all packages include the CBS channel, so make sure to check the availability of the CBS channel before subscribing.

Peacock TV

Peacock is a streaming service that is owned by NBC, which has the rights to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2023. To watch the Super Bowl on Peacock, you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium which is the service's paid tier.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the Peacock app and selecting the NBC channel. You can also use the Peacock app on game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that Peacock Premium includes the NBC channel in its channel lineup, so you will not have to worry about checking the availability of the channel. Additionally, you can also record the Super Bowl and watch it later with Peacock's DVR feature.

Keep in mind that Peacock is only available in the United States, and the availability of the Super Bowl on the platform may vary depending on your location.

NFL Plus

NFL plus is a streaming service offered by the NFL that allows you to watch live and on-demand football games, including the Super Bowl, without a cable or satellite subscription. To watch the Super Bowl on NFL+ you will need to subscribe to their service.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the NFL+ app or website and selecting the Super Bowl live stream.

It is important to note that NFL+ is a premium service that offers access to live and on-demand games, including the Super Bowl, playoffs and other NFL matches, but it doesn't include access to local market games, or the CBS channel if it's not included in the package.

Hulu+ Live TV

You can watch the Super Bowl on Hulu by subscribing to Hulu + Live TV. This is a separate subscription from the standard Hulu streaming service and allows you to watch live television, including the Super Bowl, as well as access to the standard Hulu library.

Once you have a Hulu + Live TV account, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the Hulu app and selecting the CBS channel. You can also use the Hulu app on game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that the Super Bowl is only on CBS and you will need to check if the CBS channel is included in your Hulu + Live TV subscription package.

It's also worth noting that the availability of NFL+ and its packages might vary depending on your location.

FuboTV

Fubo TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch live television, including the Super Bowl, without a cable or satellite subscription. To watch the Super Bowl on Fubo TV, you will need to subscribe to one of their packages that includes the CBS channel.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the Fubo TV app and selecting the CBS channel. You can also use the Fubo TV app on game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that Fubo TV offer different packages and not all packages include the CBS channel, so make sure to check the availability of the CBS channel before subscribing.

Additionally, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, which is a great way to test the service before committing to a subscription.

It's also worth noting that the availability of FuboTV and its packages might vary depending on your location.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV NOW (now called AT&T TV NOW) is a streaming service that allows you to watch live television, including the Super Bowl, without a cable or satellite subscription.

To watch the Super Bowl on DirecTV NOW, you will need to subscribe to one of their packages that includes the CBS channel. Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the DirecTV NOW app and selecting the CBS channel. You can also use the DirecTV NOW app on game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that DirecTV NOW offer different packages and not all packages include the CBS channel, so make sure to check the availability of the CBS channel before subscribing.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch live television, including the Super Bowl, without a cable or satellite subscription. To watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV, you will need to subscribe to their service.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the YouTube TV app and selecting the CBS channel.

You can also use the YouTube TV app on game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that YouTube TV includes CBS in their channel lineup, so you will not have to worry about checking the availability of the channel. Additionally, you can also record the Super Bowl and watch it later with YouTube TV's DVR feature.

Vidgo

Vidgo is a streaming service that allows you to watch live television, including the Super Bowl, without a cable or satellite subscription. To watch the Super Bowl on Vidgo, you will need to subscribe to one of their packages that includes the CBS channel.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet by logging in to the Vidgo app and selecting the CBS channel. You can also use the Vidgo app on game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It's important to note that Vidgo offer different packages and not all packages include the CBS channel, so make sure to check the availability of the CBS channel before subscribing.

It's also worth noting that the availability of Vidgo and its packages might vary depending on your location.

ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a streaming service that is owned by ESPN, which has the rights to broadcast some NFL games, but not the Super Bowl. ESPN+ does not have the rights to broadcast the Super Bowl, so it will not be available on the platform. The Super Bowl is typically broadcast on a national network such as CBS, NBC, or Fox.

It's important to note that while ESPN+ does not have the rights to broadcast the Super Bowl, it does offer live NFL games for the regular season, playoffs and other NFL matches, but it doesn't include access to local market games or the Super Bowl.

You will need to look for other streaming services or traditional TV providers that carry the game in your area.

It's also worth noting that the availability of ESPN+ and its packages might vary depending on your location.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Bowl 2023 will be held on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 and it will be broadcasted on Fox with English commentary, and Fox Deportes with Spanish commentary. Both channels will be showing the same game, so viewers can choose based on their preferred language. Fans can watch the Super Bowl game without a cable subscription by streaming it on streaming services such as CBS All Access, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Peacock (if NBC has the rights to broadcast the game) with the help of a smart TV, computer, mobile device, or tablet, or an over-the-air antenna to watch the game for free on your local CBS station, if the game is on CBS network.

You can also use a VPN service to access streaming services that are not available in your region. It's worth noting that the availability of streaming services, channels, and games may vary depending on your location. It is also important to check the availability of the CBS channel before subscribing, and also take into account that some streaming services offer a free trial, which could be a good way to test the service before committing to a subscription.

