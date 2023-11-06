How Truemeds is becoming gamechanger in Indian online pharmacy sector

As of 2021, the medical inflation rate, which measures the increasing costs associated with healthcare, stood at a staggering 14%, the highest among South Asian nations. By the end of 2023, this figure is projected to rise by an additional 10%, making basic healthcare unaffordable for a significant portion of our population. However, amidst all this, Truemeds, a telehealth platform ensures that chronic patients do not have to compromise their well-being due to the high cost of medications, offering affordable substitutes (medicines with 100% same salt composition & effectiveness).

The e-pharmacy startup aims to shield low-income households from the consequences of medical inflation. These substitutes share the same active ingredients as their branded counterparts, offering the exact same therapeutic value with substantial savings leading to reduced medical expenses. Branded medicines from major pharmaceutical companies typically command higher prices due to expenses related to research & development, patent protection and promotional activities.

To date, most physicians and pharmacists adhere to a general practice of prescribing branded medicines, contributing to a stigma about substitute medicines in the minds of the patients. Such patients commonly cite a lack of guidance, fear of using the wrong medications and lack of trust in the quality as barriers to switching to substitutes. Truemeds addresses these concerns by offering free doctor consultations, assuring patients of the correct medical advice while providing equally effective medicines sourced from the top 1% of manufacturers at substantially lower prices.

The government also acknowledges the critical role that substitute medicines play in making basic healthcare accessible in an economy marked by poverty and low per capita income. Initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Yojana, the NMC mandate about making it essential for doctors to start prescribing the salt compositions instead of the brand name, the IMA probe about focusing on building a suitable infrastructure & quality standards before the NMC mandate is approved- all are directed in the interest of the people of the nation. These efforts help dispel misconceptions about the effectiveness of substitute medicines, encouraging people to opt for cost-efficient alternatives with the same chemical composition, and more so to ensure that even the quality and accessibility of these substitute medicines are closely monitored.

The emergence of digital pharmacies like Truemeds seeks to bridge the gap between the extent of awareness, affordability, robust quality control and easy access to such medicines. Truemeds' platform enables patients to choose the best possible medicine as required, be it a branded or a substitute medicine and has included a confirmation call from practising doctors within 15-20 minutes of placing their orders. These qualified doctors evaluate prescriptions, educate the patients about substitute medicines, and empower the patients to explore their choices which may lead them to save up to 70% on their medication expenses. Additional savings are possible through discounts, coupons, and referrals. The platform provides a seamless and rapid payment process to enhance customer satisfaction.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of making affordable healthcare accessible to all, especially for the 65% of Indians residing in rural areas. Telehealth applications are helping overcome the limitations of the traditional healthcare model, enabling easy medicine ordering and remote doctor consultations.

Truemeds' user-friendly platform and simple navigation facilitate quick medicine searches. Their extensive network ensures free medicine deliveries and telehealth services across the country. All medicines on the platform are only sourced from the top 1% of licensed manufacturers, maintaining strict quality control standards. Truemeds' technology-driven approach also ensures patients never miss their essential doses by providing timely medicine refill reminders.

With an inventory of over 1.5 lakh authentic medicines and healthcare products, including over-the-counter and prescription drugs, verified by qualified pharmacists, Truemeds stands as one of the country's premier online medical providers. Their commitment is to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap created by profit-driven pharmaceutical companies, ultimately striving for a society where every individual, regardless of their location or socio-economic status, has equal and unrestricted access to healthcare.

