How Unico Connect Enhanced Highlands Brain's Learning?

Unico Connect, a Mumbai-based software development company that provides expert code and no-code web and mobile app solutions for custom business needs, helped an educational learning platform, Highlands Brain, to build a seamless educational experience. The app's aim was to unify a more seamless and supportive educational experience for students and staff.

Unico’s role was to develop the product for the backend, web and mobile apps.

Highlands Brain is an English learning institution for students in California. They offer the diverse community easy access to education and technology.

The Challenge-

Highlands Brain was seeking an effective solution to overcome the language barrier for students from diverse countries who do not comprehend English and also wanted to revamp the booking platform with a vibrant user interface and an intuitive booking experience to gain more visitors.

How Unico Helped?

Technology Used- Xano, React Js, Flutter

During the requirement stage, Unico Connect collaborated closely with the Highlands Brain to comprehend and propose the scope of work for creating the initial version of their product. Unico developed a comprehensive student information system, a sturdy chat feature, a task management system, a news and events segment with subscription-based filtering, one-click accessibility to the school's support staff, and an attendance module using QR codes.

Top Features of the Web App and Mobile App of Highlands Brain:-

1. Realtime Attendance Capture- Staff can scan the QR code or manually mark the attendance of a student.

2. Instant Support With Staff- Dedicated feature where students can ask for help and teachers keep track of help requests

3. Task Management- Assigning and grading tasks submitted by students

4. Schedule Online Classes- Dedicated online rooms scheduled for staff and students to collaborate

5. Resource Bank- Collection of all resource information for all students to get help from.

Impact Created-

1. Unico has impacted the lives & livelihood of 10K+ students with Brain App.

2. Faster rollout of backend features & customisation on the frontend.

3. Auto translation feature has helped break the language barrier, with staff communicating in English & students in their native language.

4. More than 15000 staff and students have enrolled in the app to date.

After successfully demonstrating the web and mobile applications to both staff and students, they are now operational and readily available to everyone. The app has now become an essential aspect of the school, and it continues to partner with Unico to incorporate additional features and functionalities into the applications

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is a Mumbai-based software development company that provides expert code and no-code web and mobile app custom development services to startups, organizations & enterprises. The company assures to streamline the development process by leveraging new-age platforms, tools and AI-based solutions to provide more value to customers in an effective manner.

https://unicoconnect.com/

