How Will Big Eyes Coin Go Past OKB And Internet Computer Protocol?

The blockchain industry is not just about digital currency anymore. It is home to huge investments, services, and many incredible ideas taking it toward the DeFi ecosystem. It started with Bitcoin, but many other crypto trends took over the market.

OKB and Internet Computer Protocol are two of them. They develop unique ideas to make this world a better place. Yet both of them were still waiting to get the tremendous response as was expected. There might be multiple reasons behind that, but no comprehensive planning was one of them. A new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is coming to the market that will break all trends with its most detailed plan.

The Big Eyes Coin Details

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be based on the Ethereum platform and is said to be a community-driven token. Currently, it is following the published plan of the whitepaper as it is conducting the seventh stage of the Presale. Presale is an easy way for many people to earn the latest cryptocurrency for a small amount. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has seen a successful Presale with more than 11 million USD raised and still counting in the seventh stage. It is intended to collect 13 million USD at this stage.

Their Amazing Whitepaper

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) started its journey while publishing a whitepaper this year. Its whitepaper told us the rise of a new meme coin is on the cards. Its team has designed an excellent plan to win the market and stay at the top of the rankings. After a successful Presale stage, it will be appropriately launched on multiple top-ranked exchanges.

Empowering Community

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will break all the trends set for community-driven tokens. Its total number of tokens will be 200 billion. Initially, it launched eighty percent of the tokens for Presale directly. From its tokens, ninety percent will be in the hands of the hugely empowered community.

Authentic Crypto

The crypto market has seen more than 12000 currencies so far. Some of them were scams that ruined many investments. To tackle these cons, the crypto market has set the trends. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) fulfills all those trends as CoinSniper verifies and is audited by Solidity Finance.

Love For The Globe

Everyone in this world wants to gather vast amounts of money; there are very few people who love to share their earnings. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be one of them, as it has announced an incredible charity set. From a total number of tokens, it will be dedicating 5% to the charity. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will use this amount for the betterment of the oceans.

What Is OKB Coin?

OKB is a utility token on the famous crypto exchange OKX. OKX started its journey as OKEx in 2013 but rebranded itself as OKX in 2020. OKX aims to link the digital assets market with the blockchain market. It saw a successful ICO in 2017 when it raised 100 million USD. OKB is valued at around 20 USD with a current market cap of 1.2 billion USD. OKX exchange offers many discounts on its ecosystem to OKB holders.

The Concept Of Internet Computer Protocol

ICP wants to develop a decentralized internet on blockchain technology in competition with the traditional centralized cloud internet service providers.

It will host big data centers like Amazon and Google to fulfill its plan. The idea looks like the greatest one, and its currency is ranked no 36 as an endorsement of its success.

