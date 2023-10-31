How You Can Brighten Up Your Diwali with Low-Interest Personal Loans

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. However, the festivities often come hand-in-hand with various kinds of expenses. This is where low-interest personal loans come in as a financial lifeline. The availability of such loans has increased recently, making it simpler for individuals to achieve their aspirations without straining their budgets. These loans provide immediate financial support since they offer competitive interest rates as well as swift processing.

There are several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks in India that provide personal loans with low interest rates and minimal documentation requirements.

Here are a few advantages of getting a low-interest personal loan from an NBFC:

Low cost of borrowing

With a low-interest personal loan on offer, the interest accrued on your loan amount is likely to be lower as well. This helps keep the overall cost of borrowing in check. More importantly, taking out a low-interest personal loan also allows you to split the festive expenses like home repainting, in easy EMIs. For those who have the capacity, you can even opt for a shorter tenure to quickly close the repayment.

No security

With a personal loan, borrowers are not obliged to put up any asset as collateral for the loan amount. They are more readily available to people who don't have collateral or are reluctant to risk their assets. Additionally, because there is no requirement for collateral, the verification process for personal loans is quicker and more convenient because there is no need to confirm the value of assets.

High loan amount

One of the most important benefits of applying for a personal loan is the amount of the loan available to borrowers. Personal loans can provide loan amounts depending on the lender and the borrower's creditworthiness. This is an appealing option for individuals who require a substantial amount of money for personal use. Lenders such as Bajaj Finance Limited offer personal loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh allowing you to pay for large expenses. This provides you with the financial flexibility you require to celebrate the festive season without restrictions.

Rapid disbursal

Personal loans are processed and granted faster than other types of loans. As a result, it is a popular option for those in urgent need of money. Bajaj FinancePersonal Loans are normally disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. A personal loan is the best solution for dealing with all sorts of expenses given that the festive season is just around the corner.

Minimal documentation

One of the most significant advantages of personal loans is minimum documentation requirements. The required documents can be uploaded digitally in addition to your application form. Usually, financial institutions require documents related to your age, address, income, tax returns, credit history, and so on for the application process.

Flexible tenures

Personal loans can haveflexible payback terms, making debt repayment simple for borrowers. The flexible repayment choices offered by Bajaj FinancePersonal Loans make them a popular option. Customers can choose a loan duration ranging from 6 months to 96 months. Those looking to cover just a small portion of the festive expenses can also opt for a shorter tenure.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan can be a dependable way to meet large or smallneeds in times of financial emergency. Borrowers can use the online personal loan EMI calculator available on their website, which requires only basic inputs such as loan amount, payback tenure, and personal loan interest rate, making it easy to calculate monthly instalments. You can adjust the monthly payment and loan term to fit your needs, and the calculator gives a thorough breakdown of the principal and interest amounts.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a personal loan today.

