How you can improve the success rates of your IVF cycle

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has become a boon for couples with infertility, which unfortunately has been rising day by day. IVF has become one of the most cornerstone treatment options for couples suffering from infertility.

The increase in instances of infertility is a fallout of changing lifestyles and dietary modifications, obesity, late marriages owing to greater career orientation of girls, and late reporting to IVF centers even in cases where couples realise there is a problem with conception due to the social stigma attached to the process.

Since IVF started in 1978, the success rates of the procedure have drastically increased to about 65-70 percent today. This is attributed to a better understanding of the subject, good culture conditions, better injections for stimulation, and newer innovations like Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), assisted laser hatching, and cryopreservation.

Following some simple tips can help you improve the success rates for your IVF cycle.

Don’t delay

It is imperative to visit the IVF clinic at the right time and start treatment at the earliest possible. Age is the most important factor in the success of IVF so do not waste any time in seeing an infertility specialist. The higher the age of the woman, the more the chances of failure of the IVF cycle.

Modify your diet

It is important to eat healthy and avoid junk food. Your diet must comprise of fresh fruits and vegetables and should be high in proteins. Intake of green leafy vegetables is also beneficial. Stay active and avoid additions such as smoking, alcohol, tobacco, and recreational drugs. A healthy BMI of 19-24 is recommended, and a weight reduction of even 4-5 percent before starting the IVF procedure can make a great difference to success rates.

Keep stress at bay

Stress from your job, lifestyle, or even the social stress of not being able to have a baby can affect the success of IVF. Try to involve yourself in stress-relieving activities like yoga and medication to calm your mind, or pursue a hobby like reading or gardening to destress yourself.

Take supplements

With all the adulteration in the food we consume today, sometimes it is important to take supplements to make sure all your vitals are within range. For a healthy IVF cycle, get your levels of Vitamin D and folic acid checked and take supplements if needed. Another one which is commonly prescribed is Vitamin E to improve your chances of success.

Be supportive

Never blame your partner for problems in conception and be supportive towards each other. You must treat infertility as a common problem. Remember that the process of IVF can be a stressful experience for the female partner and she needs you by her side through it.

Know the new technologies

Couples going in for the process of IVF must be aware of the new technologies and codes that are prevalent across the world. This includes the benefits of frozen embryo transfer and Day 5 transfer. Using these can ensure better success rates and also decrease the instances of multiple pregnancies.

Improved sperm health

The male partner must undergo a detailed examination to rule out varicocele, hydrocele, and sexual dysfunction. Men undergoing the process of IVF with their partners must avoid addictions like smoking, alcohol, tobacco, and recreational drugs. They must also try to avoid stress to ensure healthy sexual and reproductive health.

Post transfer care

Soon after the process of embryo transfer is completed, the woman must ensure proper rest and care and take the prescribed medications for a period of 15 days to make sure that it translates into a pregnancy. Patients are given leutal support and medications alongside. They can carry on with day-to-day activities but need to avoid any kind of strenuous physical activities, lifting heavy weights, and sexual intercourse.

To know more about taking a step towards parenthood, log in here and check out our website.

Dr. Yeshwant Mane (FNB, DGO, DFP, FICMCH) is Director of Atharva Infertility Center Care IVF, Nashik. He is also the Director of Saishree Infertility Centre, Pune, and Atharva Center for Assisted Reproduction, Indore. He is a visiting IVF consultant at Genomics Infertility Centre in Mumbai and centers in Hyderabad and Bangalore.