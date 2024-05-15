How You Can Simplify Everyday Payments with UPI

Have you ever found yourself digging through a wallet full of cards or trying to recall your bank or card details just to make a simple payment? We've all been there. However, with Unified Payment Interface (UPI), all you need is your phone. With a simple scan, you can make payments both online and in stores. Want to split a dining bill with a friend? Send money directly to their mobile number with UPI. UPI enables all such payments and more. Read on to know more about the game-changing simplicity of UPI in every day payments.

Understanding UPI and PayZapp

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a payment instrument developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and it allows you to transfer money in real-time. You can instantly make money transfers between bank accounts using your mobile numbers and UPI apps like PayZapp.

The all-new PayZapp by HDFC Bank is designed to make digital transactions seamless and secure. It offers a wide range of services including bill payments, online shopping, travel bookings, and more. Integrtaed with UPI to provide a convenient way to manage finances on the go.

Simplifying Everyday Payments with UPI and PayZapp

UPI makes digital transactions fast, secure and convenient. It is facilitated by UPI apps like PayZapp. Here is how PayZapp can help you simplify your everyday UPI payments:

With PayZapp, you can transfer money to anyone with a UPI ID or bank account number instantly. Whether you need to split bills with friends, pay for groceries or send money to family members, you can do it within seconds using your smartphone. Log in to PayZapp > Pay Anyone > Select Mobile Number > Transfer Money. Paying Bills? With PayZapp, you can conveniently pay your utility bills, mobile recharge, DTH recharge and more, directly from your bank account using UPI. Log in > Bills & Recharges > Select Type of Payment > Select Provider > Enter Identifier > Verify Details > Make Payments.

PayZapp allows you to make secure payments on various e-commerce platforms using UPI. Whether you are buying clothes, gadgets or groceries, you can complete your transactions quickly and securely with just a few taps on your screen. Planning a Trip? Pay for your flight tickets, hotel bookings, cab rides and other travel expenses effortlessly with UPI. Plus, you can stand to earn cashback on travel bookings.

Recurring Payments? You can set up automatic UPI payments on PayZapp at select merchants and never have to worry about missing payments.

How to Get Started with UPI on PayZapp?

Getting started with UPI on PayZapp is easy:

Download PayZapp from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account. Go to ‘Accounts & Cards’. Select ‘UPI Accounts’ and tap on ‘+ Add New’. Search for your bank. The app will automatically retrieve the UPI ID linked to your bank account. Tap on ‘Proceed’.

Features and Benefits of Using PayZapp For Everyday Payments

PayZapp offers a myriad features and benefits that will make your payment experience more convenient and rewarding.

PayZapp Wallet: With the PayZapp wallet, you have quick access to your funds for seamless transactions anytime, anywhere. You can load money to the wallet from your bank account. You can also redeem your PayZapp cashback in the wallet.

Pay any bill, recharge your mobile phone, DTH, FASTag, and more, conveniently through PayZapp. Cashback Rewards: Earn attractive CashBacks on your bill payments and recharges, making every transaction rewarding. Furthermore, elevate your shopping experience and get access to over 200 brand vouchers.

Swipe to Pay: Simply swipe to pay with your HDFC Bank Cards and PayZapp wallet. This feature eliminates the need for OTP verifications.

Get access to a personal passbook to track and manage expenses easily. Gain valuable insights into your spending habits with monthly insights, helping you manage your budget effectively. Auto Payments and Bill Payment Reminders: Set up auto payments for recurring bills, ensuring they are paid on time without any manual intervention. Receive timely reminders for bill payments, helping you stay organised and avoid late fees.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with PayZapp offers a convenient way to simplify your everyday payments. Whether you are transferring money, paying bills, shopping online or booking travel tickets, PayZapp makes the process quick, easy and hassle-free. So why wait? Download the PayZapp today and experience the convenience of UPI for yourself!

*Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply. The information provided in this article is generic in nature and for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for specific advice in your own circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.