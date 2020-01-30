How you can take charge of your allergies? Watch this video and find out!

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:19 IST

Even though they might be dismissed often as a trivial health issue, allergies tend to have a debilitating impact on human health and can hamper a person’s quality of life. According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), USA; allergies have become a major public health hazard with more than 300 million people being affected by it worldwide.

Every day activities like sleep, physical and social tasks, office and school performance, sports can be impaired severely in respiratory allergies. They tend to take a toll on psychological well-being as well impacting our mood and relationships.

It is time we start taking allergies seriously!

The pollutants in the air tend to be one of the biggest triggers of respiratory allergies.

Living in highly polluted cities can most definitely aggravate the symptoms related to allergies. Long term exposure to air pollutants causes suffering in eyes, nose and throat.

The fact that every consecutive year, the air pollution level in metros and tier 1 cities are rising is a huge cause of concern for all, especially those suffering from allergies.

Sanofi India in association with Hindustan Times conducted a panel discussion to shed more light on harmful impact of air pollution on health, especially allergies. The esteemed panel constituted of three senior doctors - Dr. GC Khilnani, Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva, Dr. Nameet Jerath and environmentalist and founder of Chintan, Bharati Chaturvedi.

Tune in to the video to understand the impact of air pollution led allergies and the ways to prevent and treat them. Let’s Talk Allergies – Part 1 series is insightful and is a must watch for citizens in the country.

For more information on how to tackle allergies, visit www.allergyfree.co.in