HR Roundtable of Industry geniuses at Manav Rachna on November 13

It is rightly said that leadership connotes moving ahead with everyone, aiming at establishing achievable goals and providing knowledge and tools necessary to achieve those goals.

In the disruptive present, when the world experiences unprecedented circumstances and organizations witness downturns, modifying leadership style, unveiling new HR strategies and pioneering creative ways of working together becomes an important next step. Towards this endeavour, and under the able guidance of Strategic Mentoring Board (SMB) at Manav Rachna, chaired by Mr. S Y Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and led by Mr. Rajeev Dubey, Former Group President (HR & Corporate Services) & CEO (After- Market Sector), Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) is organizing a virtual HR Round Table on November 13. This vibrant platform and mega-event aims to bring together eminent HR and business leaders to discuss the shift in leadership, and what the HR leading lights can do in order to remain relevant.

The Roundtable shall comprise three enlivening panel discourses with 20+ crème-de-la-crème from premier industries. It also offers a unique opportunity to network with the elite HR professionals including Mr. Suresh Tripathi, Former Vice President Human Resource Management, Tata Steel Ltd.; Dr. Santrupt Misra, Group Director, Birla Carbon; Director, Chemicals, & Director, Group H.R. of the Aditya Birla Group; Mr. K. S. Bhullar, Former President, Group HR, Anand Group, Executive Coach & HR Advisor; Ms. Ester Martinez, CEO & Editor in Chief, People Matters; Ms. Sangeeta Talwar, Managing Partner, Flyvision Consulting LLP; Mr. Inder Walia, Former Group Director - HR, Bharti Enterprises Ltd., Senior Advisor, Strategic Initiatives and Projects; Mr. Nishchae Suri, President, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, EdCast; Ms. Anuranjita Kumar, Founder and CEO, Wit-ACE; and Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Global CEO, EnglishHelper. Mr. Ashok Taneja, Managing Director & Chief Mentor, Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd has consented to be the Key Speaker for the event.

Deciphering the connotations in terms of HR in general and leadership, in particular, becomes imperative in the present times and future. Therefore, focusing on distinct implications that may emerge altering HR policies, ushering in new strategies and new ways of working together becomes an important next step. The event will provide a forum for industry and academia to brainstorm, uncover discernments and provide new leadership solutions. The event will throw light on changing models of leadership, what has shifted and what should be adopted.

The Manav Rachna HR Roundtable offers opportunities for thought leadership dialogue, collaboration and knowledge-sharing to provide actionable and easy practices for organizational implementation.

Click https://bit.ly/3ofEdp6 to reserve a slot for these refreshing intellectual discussions.

For more details, visit: https://manavrachna.edu.in/hr-round-table