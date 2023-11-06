HR To CEO Workshop: Making Employee Happiness a Priority at Work

In today's fast-paced corporate world, profit margins and productivity often take center stage, but there's a growing realization that employees aren’t productive. And why aren’t employees productive? Because they aren’t happy.

Susheel Agarwal, a happiness activist & founder of Ethika Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd., a bootstrapped setup, realized this and has an action plan to change the scenario. Susheel conducts a groundbreaking workshop “From HR to CEO” which is transforming the way HR Heads look at people and culture. The purpose of this initiative, Susheel says, is to educate HR leaders on how to create happier workplaces. Susheel endorses the fact that happier workplaces are productive ones.

Susheel says that many corporate leaders ask, "Why is happiness so important at work?", and I believe the answer lies in the positive impact employee happiness has on bottom lines. Research shows that happy employees are more engaged, creative, and productive. Employees who are happy are less likely to leave their jobs, resulting in lower turnover rates and a reduction in recruitment and training costs. Additionally, they tend to perform better and have higher levels of commitment and satisfaction at work.

Satisfied employees are more likely to collaborate effectively, fostering a positive work culture that promotes innovation and problem-solving. This not only boosts morale but also enhances the company's reputation and customer satisfaction, leading to improved financial performance.

The Significance of Happiness in Life and Work

Happiness is not just a desirable aspect of work life; it's also essential for one's overall well-being. In today's world, where individuals often spend a significant portion of their day at work, their job satisfaction significantly impacts their life satisfaction. A happy employee is more likely to experience better mental and physical health, less stress, and improved personal relationships.

Additionally, happiness has a profound influence on an individual's motivation and creativity. Happy employees are more likely to go the extra mile, take initiative, and think innovatively, ultimately benefiting the organization they work for. It's a win-win situation where employee happiness directly contributes to a company's success and the overall happiness and fulfillment of its workforce.

While Defining Happiness at Work, Susheel says, It's not about the Free monthly lunches and fun-friday games. In the true sense, employees don't need these things to stay committed to their work. Now the young workforce needs a different level of satisfaction at work. They are more into learning opportunities, partnership mode working, collaborative workplaces and freedom to work from anywhere. HR leaders must understand the need of employees with empathy and understanding.

At times, defining happiness at work can be challenging as it is a highly subjective concept that varies from person to person. That makes the job of the HR Manager all the more crucial. The HR Manager has to learn to align the interests of the employee with that of the organization. Those were Susheel’s thoughts while addressing his recent workshop “From HR to CEO - Hyderabad 2.0”

Susheel Agarwal's Transformational Workshop

Susheel Agarwal, a visionary in the Indian corporate world, is spearheading the transformation of workplace culture by empowering HR leaders. His workshop is a groundbreaking initiative that focuses on educating HR heads about the importance of happiness in the workplace and how to create the environment that can nurture it.

Mr. Agarwal believes that HR professionals hold the key to unlocking the full potential of an organization. By understanding the vital role they play in creating a positive work culture, HR leaders can facilitate employee happiness, leading to increased productivity and corporate success.

The workshop delves into practical strategies that HR professionals can implement within their organizations. It emphasizes the importance of open communication, recognizing employee contributions, and fostering a supportive, inclusive workplace. From HR To CEO, is a nine hour workshop that encourages HR heads to become change agents within their organizations. With practical examples and cases Susheel helps HR managers see how a happier workplace is a productive one. And how HR Managers can make their workplaces happier.

HR professionals play a crucial role in nurturing workplace happiness by addressing key factors such as work-life balance, recognition, a positive work environment, professional development, strong leadership, health and well-being, and teamwork. Furthermore, happiness at work is intrinsically linked to overall life satisfaction and individual well-being, making it a critical aspect of modern life. Happiness of employees is increasingly becoming the most important factor in the success of modern corporations.

Susheel Agarwal's innovative "From HR to CEO" workshop is a testament to the growing recognition of this paradigm shift in the corporate world. By empowering HR leaders to create happier work environments, Susheel is contributing to a brighter future for both employees and organizations, where success is not just measured in profits, but in the well-being and happiness of the people who make it all happen.

