Hridaan Academy - A Coaching Institution Exclusively for Engineers

A 2022 Statista report says that around 485 thousand students were enrolled in the civil engineering discipline in India in the academic year 2020. Every year, thousands of students enter engineering colleges in various disciplines. A large number of them, especially civil engineers, look forward to joining the government job sector through competitive exams such as PWD, MPSC and BMC exams. Hridaan Academy is a one-of-its-kind coaching institution that provides students coaching for competitive exams like MPSC, BMC, GATE, WRD, PWD and PSU examinations.

Established by Mr. Hrishikesh D. Ramrupe, Hridaan Academy is an institute of engineers that provides best-in-class coaching to those engineers who want to get a govt. sector job. Mr. Hrishikesh is a BE graduate from the prestigious SPCE and an M.Tech in Structural Engineering from VJTI. He is an expert educator with 10+ years of experience. He has been selected as an Assistant Professor in one of the reputed colleges under Mumbai University through UGC (University Grants Commission). He has also been qualified as a Class 1 (Group A) and Class 2 officer in the Maharashtra Engineering services examination. With Hridaan Academy, he is now on a mission to prepare civil engineers for MPSC, BMC, GATE, PWD, and UPSC examinations.

At Hridaan Academy, students get to learn from industry experts through well-structured lectures. The academy understands the strengths and weaknesses of each of their students and puts sincere efforts to bridge the gap between their capabilities and career goals. It offers a complete and comprehensive course plan to make your every minute and every effort count. They provide in-depth knowledge in every subject to prepare their students for every exam.

Mr. Hrishikesh has guided aspirants to achieve Rank 1, Rank 17, Rank 23, Rank 33, Rank 66, and 150 + selection in BMC sub-engineer, Junior Engineer, and Group-A examinations. His student has ranked 4 in the Maharashtra Engineering services and 7 in the overall selection. He has guided students for the GATE examination Rank 24 and 10+ selection in GATE.

Talking about their services, Mr. Hrishikesh comments, “Cracking any competitive exam requires thorough and in-depth subject matter knowledge coupled with proper practice. Hridaan Academy not only teaches you every subject through well-developed modules but also exposes you to the practice of daily tests. We conduct daily tests after the lecture to examine and understand your understanding level of the subject matter. On top of that, we conduct tests on weekends and after completion of subjects to make sure that they don't lose the touch with covered syllabus as they move on to next subject.”

Hridaan Academy is known for providing its students with a clear and easy approach for intensive learning. For the same, they will be awarded with Global Education Awards 2022 under category ‘Award for Contribution to Student Development- Hrishkesh Dattatray Ramrupe on 17th December. Its well-designed syllabus, mock test series, PVQS practice sessions, and in-depth notes assist students to meet the examination requirements seamlessly. Students can also get doubt clearance sessions with personal guidance to enhance their learning curve. With an intent to give results in Civil engineering competitive exam Hridaan Academy has now opened its branch in Pune to help students fulfill their dream.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.