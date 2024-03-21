HROne Earns Top Global Spots in G2’s Best Software Awards 2024

New Delhi (India), March 21: HROne, an HR tech leader in cloud-based HCM software, has been recognized in the Best G2 Software Awards 2024 rankings. Securing the 3rd position for highest satisfaction products and ranking 8th as the best HR Software, HROne continues to exemplify excellence in the software industry, fighting out for the top spot amongst a competitor set of 1.17 lakh software products.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, meticulously evaluates software based on authentic customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. Less than 0.01% of the all the vendors listed on G2 make it to this prestigious list. Several other factors that contributed to this ranking of HROne were ease of use, seamless implementation process, and exceptional customer support.

HROne prioritizes meeting customers' requirements and strives to exceed their expectations at every turn of their HR digital transformation journey. HROne remains steadfast about its purpose, which is to empower every HR leader to achieve their professional ambitions.

Anchored by their values of POWER (Design for People, Own the Experience, and Results-Led) the HR Tech leader strives for excellence in customer service across their full journey while focusing on the best end outcomes for its clients.



HROne's purpose, values, and organizational culture serve as the north star, driving its mission to deliver exceptional solutions and experiences for customers. Their dedication to customer satisfaction is demonstrated through an extremely reliable customer support machinery. By delivering a consistent high Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and surpassing industry benchmarks, this recognition from G2 comes at the back of everything HROne has done to delight its 1500+ customers spanning across India.

By prioritizing customer input and maintaining a customer-centred product roadmap, HROne continues to drive innovation using advanced analytics and generative AI. The HR Tech leader takes immense pride in having released over 365+ new product features in a calendar year after a detailed assessment of evolving customer needs and tech disruptions. On top of it, the startup continues to ensure that its product development has deep roots in platform’s simplicity and user adoption. HROne strongly advocates the its the platform’s simplicity is turning out to be the most crucial and sustainable competitive advantage it enjoys in a marketplace crowded with so many HCM software.

Commenting on this achievement, Karan Jain, Founder at HROne, expressed, “We're going through a sustainable hypergrowth phase at HROne, fuelled by our relentless focus on customer satisfaction and product innovation. We're incredibly grateful to our customers for their trust and feedback, which guide us in continuously exceeding their expectations.”

Moreover, HROne recognizes the immense gratitude owed to their dedicated employees for their tireless efforts in meeting customer needs. The start-up also extends gratitude to their investors for their unwavering support, which has enabled HROne - the simplest HR software to confidently pursue their mission to empower HR professionals and build the most amazing workplaces.

Together, these combined efforts of customers, employees, and investors propel HROne forward, fuelling their commitment to excellence and innovation. Looking ahead, HROne is excited to continue this journey together, striving to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders.

