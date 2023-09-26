HSW 5G Embroidery Machine Launch Event: A Star-Studded Night

India, 26th September 2023: HSW Embroidery Machine, a leading name in computerized single-head embroidery machines, unveiled the HSW 5G Embroidery Machine at a star-studded launch event. This remarkable occasion saw the participation of well-known celebrities and respected dignitaries, including the famous Indian movie star Shriya Saran, who took center stage to unveil the highly anticipated HSW 5G Embroidery Machine.

The launch event, held at the Le Meridien in Hyderabad, was an evening of glitz, glamour, and technological marvel. The attraction of the evening was the presence of distinguished celebrities and personalities. Joining Shriya were five TV actors - Raagini, Y Vijayamma, Vasu, Gireesh, and Prathap Singh. Their presence underscored the significance of the HSW 5G Embroidery Machine.

Inspiring Stories of Empowerment

The event took an emotional turn when two HSW customers, who are specially abled but have thrived with HSW embroidery machines, shared their life-changing stories. They spoke passionately about how HSW machines had transformed their lives, empowering them to earn a livelihood and gain independence. Their heartfelt gratitude went out to the founder of HSW Embroidery Machine, Mr. Tapan Kapadia, for his visionary contributions.

Shriya Saran was deeply touched by their stories, and tears filled her eyes as she listened.

Later, she shared her admiration for Mr. Tapan Kapadia, saying, “The people I met today and their stories truly inspired me. I want to do something positive with my life. What you are doing is very inspiring. I hope you continue to help people and make a lasting difference in their lives. Giving back is a wonderful thing, and you are showing a great example for others.”

Notably, Mrs. Usha Dheram, the founder of Abhaya NGO, also graced the event with her presence. She congratulated Mr. Tapan Kapadia for the successful launch and the remarkable decade of HSW Embroidery Machines. She praised Mr. Tapan's unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and employability, highlighting the positive impact his work has had on countless lives.

Founder Mr. Tapan Kapadia's Vision

In his address, Mr. Tapan Kapadia, the visionary behind HSW Embroidery Machine, talked about the company's vision. He shared, "Our vision is to continue this journey with our HSW family and expand our impact. By December 31, 2024, we aim to empower 5,000 women entrepreneurs. We plan to launch a range of embroidery machines, with prices ranging from 2000 rupees to 10 lakh rupees. We want everyone to think of HSW when they think about embroidery machines, no matter which city they're in.”

What Sets the HSW 5G Embroidery Machine Apart

The key highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the unveiling of the HSW 5G Embroidery

Machine, a technological marvel set to revolutionize embroidery work.

To explore the HSW 5G Embroidery Machine and learn more about its unique features, please visit the official product video on YouTube:

This new machine introduces several remarkable features and enhancements:

1. Aesthetic Makeover: The machine has a very good aesthetic makeover with a unique identity compared to other embroidery machines, it has a look that adds aesthetic value to the room it is placed in.

2. Better Support: With an inbuilt table support, the HSW 5G ensures steady and hassle-free operation.

3. Voltage Protection: The machine comes equipped with high and low voltage protection, safeguarding it from electronic breakdowns due to voltage fluctuations.

4. Enhanced User Interface: The HSW 5G features an improved user interface for a seamless and user-friendly experience.

5. Simplified Controls: Trimmer and 100-point controls are conveniently placed as switches on the display computer for easy access.

6. Frame Movement: The frame of the HSW 5G features 8-way movement, facilitating the creation of intricate designs.

7. Design Display Options: Users can choose to view embroidery patterns in millimeters or inches.

8. Multi-Language Support: The HSW 5G offers command options in 8 Indian local languages, enhancing accessibility.

9. Convert Art to Embroidery: This unique feature can transform drawings, logos, or pictures into embroidery patterns with ease.

10. Needle Position Reminder: The machine features a flashing reminder for needle position, aiding in quicker issue identification.

11. Speed and Time Correlation: Users can now adjust the machine's speed with real-time estimates of completion time.

12. Frame Display: The interface allows users to see the selected embroidery frame mode.

The HSW 5G Embroidery Machine promises to make embroidery work smarter, quicker, and more enjoyable, catering to both professionals and enthusiasts.

The launch event was not just about showcasing a new product; it was a celebration of a decade of innovation, empowerment, and growth. HSW Embroidery Machine is committed to continuing their journey of empowerment and transformation.

