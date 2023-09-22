HSW Embroidery Machine to Unveil Future of 5G Embroidery Tech at HSW Launch Event

India, 22nd September 2023: HSW Embroidery Machine, a pioneering name in the world of computerized single-head embroidery machines, is set to make history with the grand unveiling of its latest masterpiece, the HSW 5G Embroidery Machine. This groundbreaking product launch event promises to redefine the landscape of embroidery technology, and it will be graced by the presence of distinguished celebrities and dignitaries, including Shriya Saran, who will unveil the HSW 5G Embroidery Machine, along with Raagini, Y Vijayamma, Vasu, Gireesh, Prathap Singh, Kavitha Maloth, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Event Details:

Venue: Le Meridien, Hyderabad

Date: 23rd September, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM Onwards

The event will also be streamed live on HSW Embroidery Machine's official YouTube channel, allowing enthusiasts and stakeholders worldwide to witness this momentous occasion. Watch live on YouTube

HSW Embroidery Machine started on its journey in 2013 with a clear vision to empower individuals to start their own embroidery businesses and achieve financial independence. Since its inception, the company has consistently led the way in this endeavor, continuously pushing the boundaries of embroidery technology.

In the past ten years, HSW Embroidery Machine has empowered over 2,000 women through free training and 24/7 video call support. Their unwavering commitment to listening to customer feedback and continuously improving their products and services has been the foundation of their remarkable success.

With a presence in 8 countries and a strong presence across 22 states in India, HSW has ambitious plans for the future. They aim to create job opportunities for more than 5,000 individuals by December 2024.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Tapan Kapadia, HSW has nurtured strong relationships with partners both in India and across the world, building a strong network within the embroidery industry. This dynamic leadership, combined with an unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, has propelled HSW to the forefront of the industry.

This launch event is not just about unveiling a new product; it's a celebration of a decade of innovation, empowerment, and growth. HSW Embroidery Machine invites you to be part of this moment as they embrace the future of embroidery technology. Join them as they continue their journey of empowerment and transformation, making dreams a reality for individuals around the world.

To know more about our products, visit our website: https://www.singleheadembroidery.com/

