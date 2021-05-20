HT City 30 Under 30 Awards: Stay tuned for the final verdict

“Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible and achieves the impossible.” This famous quote by Helen Keller could not be more relevant than it is for us today.

At a time when the country is in the grip of another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and there hasn’t been much good news around, these success stories are the much needed positive respite to sing about in 2021.

The HT City 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Ambience, are a recognition of the spirit of relentlessness of 30 young heroes, who have fought against all odds and triumphed in their endeavours with their strong grit and determination. They defeated adversity and came out shining!

At a time when all we need is a glimmer of hope to tell us we will triumph over deathly pandemic as a nation, the awards come as a celebration of the spirit of excellence of these young people, who have made a difference not just for themselves, but for society as a whole.

And, the verdict of the people is visible in the overwhelming response that the campaign has received– more than 1.5 lakh votes that have been cast for the nominations since the voting began for the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards on April 21.

Their backgrounds of these heroes are as diverse as their heartwarming stories – ranging from art and culture, fashion, music and films to sports, technology, literature and spirituality. Each of the 30 such categories has 3 nominations and every nomination is an inspiring story of holding on to your dreams, not matter how many challenges come your way. What’s common among them all is their ‘never say die’ spirit.

The nominees for the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards include popular faces like actors Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Founder of India Story – Avantika Khanna, singer Armaan Malik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VAHDAM – Bala Sarda, award winning golfer Aditi Ashok, racer Harith Noah and Co-founder and CEO of Spacebasic INC – Madhavi Shankar, India’s first diabetic chef Harsh Kedia, among many others.

You can click here to see all the categories and nominations: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/30-under-30/

In the next step, the nominations will be evaluated by an eminent jury comprised of noted names from a wide cross-section of society. The jury members include Chairperson FDCI Sunil Sethi, Founder of travel portal makemytrip.com Deep Kalra, Senior Lawyer at Supreme Court of India Sidharth Luthra, fashion designer Payal Jain, award-winning artist Vibha Galhotra, and supermodel Sonalika Sahay.

The winners will be announced soon on the HT City 30 Under 30 Awards microsite and also published in the newspaper’s coveted HT City supplement. While each of the nominations offers a story of inspiration, the winners will be honoured for the achievements made by them in their genres.

So, stay tuned and celebrate the spirit of relentlessness of these young heroes, who fought against all odds and came out shining bright. They offer us the much-needed ray of hope and positivity in these uncertain times that we are all going through in this pandemic.



