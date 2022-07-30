HT City 30 under 30 - Meet the Nominees

When it comes to recognising young achievers from different walks of life, there is no one better than HTCity 30Under30 awards. The prestigious event is back with its second edition, ready to honour all those setting benchmarks from the fields of sports, tech, social welfare, Bollywood and more.

Presented by Raheja Developers, HTCity 30Under30 will have 30 categories, each of which will have 3 nominees profiled in HTCity Print and Digital assets. The public can then vote for their favorites in all categories. The final decision of who all make it to the prestigious list lies in the hands of the jurors.

Each one of the 90 achievers are a class-apart. From creating art and winning hearts on the web to innovating in business, these achievers are a class apart. Textile Artist Hansika Sharma (29), Painter Varuna Shreethar (21) and Artist Viraj Khanna (26) have been nominated under 'Art' category for their exceptional contribution to the industry. Actors Gagan Arora, Rohit Saraf and Ahsaas Channa have been nominated under 'OTT' category while the 'Entrepreneur' category has BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani (24), Humans of Bombay Founder, Karishma Mehta (30) and Founder-Director of Felicity Adobe LLP, Pranav Sharma (26).

Don't forget to cast your vote for your favourite nominees and get them on the list of HTCity 30Under30 2022. Voting to be done through the event microsite: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/30-under-30/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.