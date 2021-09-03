HT Friday Finance is back with a fully reloaded Season 2

“Talk about money with your friends” is a popular piece of financial advice oft offered by experts, who feel that it helps break down the taboos around the subject and allow for a healthy, open conversation. For women, such conversations have even been seen in the light of ‘financial feminism’, especially in an Indian context where female members of traditional families stay out of money planning matters.

HT Brand Studio presents HT Friday Finance, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund that taps on this very sentiment as old-time buddies Sanchit, Shayan and Naina get together for fun after-work catchups on Fridays at a café or someone’s home to discuss everything under the sun, including finances.

Loaded with fun, friendship and some insightful gyan, the series is the perfect stress-buster to end the week with. After the success of Season 1, HT Friday Finance is back with a bang with the second season that premiered online last Friday.

Season 2’s debut episode, Bhaari Ball Bearings, opens with Sanchit announcing his wedding to with a Hyderabad-based girl, Ananya, who wants her own independent flat before the wedding.

The rich brat, who depends on his family business for sustenance is in a fix. His father doesn’t want to give in to the demands of his ‘new’ wife but Sanchit wants to the wedding to happen at any cost, and is willing even sell his ball bearing business for it and buy a home in the hills for her.

Then steps in Naina, their financial advisor, who is the voice of sanity for this awesome foursome. She offers him a perspective of his future expenses with children, their education and weddings, retirement and medical costs in old age. “All these will go into factoring your future goal of retiring early,” she tells him.

She then lays out a financial plan for him for the future, which will help him plan his expenses for the next 15 years against his monthly inflows from the business. Catch Radha Bhatt as Naina, Farhad Colabavala as Shayan, Rajan Tripathi as Sanchit, Krishna Sharma as Krishna, Twisha as Nisha Gandhali Jain as Aastha and Mannu as Tailor in HT Friday Finance Season 2.

At under 10 minutes, each episode features heart to heart conversations between friends from which you can expect some sound financial advice coming your way. The ‘casual’ tete-e-tete’s help demystify complex financial products and solutions that are available in the market today to deliver effective solutions to common financial woes that most of us face in our day to day lives.

You can watch the episodes on: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/friday-finance/