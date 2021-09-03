Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Stories / HT Friday Finance is back with a fully reloaded Season 2
brand stories

HT Friday Finance is back with a fully reloaded Season 2

Your much-loved financial show, HT Friday Finance, is back on air with its second season for more chit-chats about jobs, relationships, future plans, and, most importantly, finances. The first episode of Season 2 went on air on August 27.
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Naina, Sanchit and Shayan from HT Friday Finance, Season 2

“Talk about money with your friends” is a popular piece of financial advice oft offered by experts, who feel that it helps break down the taboos around the subject and allow for a healthy, open conversation. For women, such conversations have even been seen in the light of ‘financial feminism’, especially in an Indian context where female members of traditional families stay out of money planning matters. 

HT Brand Studio presents HT Friday Finance, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund that taps on this very sentiment as old-time buddies Sanchit, Shayan and Naina get together for fun after-work catchups on Fridays at a café or someone’s home to discuss everything under the sun, including finances. 

Loaded with fun, friendship and some insightful gyan, the series is the perfect stress-buster to end the week with. After the success of Season 1, HT Friday Finance is back with a bang with the second season that premiered online last Friday. 

Season 2’s debut episode, Bhaari Ball Bearings, opens with Sanchit announcing his wedding to with a Hyderabad-based girl, Ananya, who wants her own independent flat before the wedding.

RELATED STORIES

The rich brat, who depends on his family business for sustenance is in a fix. His father doesn’t want to give in to the demands of his ‘new’ wife but Sanchit wants to the wedding to happen at any cost, and is willing even sell his ball bearing business for it and buy a home in the hills for her. 

Then steps in Naina, their financial advisor, who is the voice of sanity for this awesome foursome. She offers him a perspective of his future expenses with children, their education and weddings, retirement and medical costs in old age. “All these will go into factoring your future goal of retiring early,” she tells him. 

She then lays out a financial plan for him for the future, which will help him plan his expenses for the next 15 years against his monthly inflows from the business. Catch Radha Bhatt as Naina, Farhad Colabavala as Shayan, Rajan Tripathi as Sanchit, Krishna Sharma as Krishna, Twisha as Nisha Gandhali Jain as Aastha and Mannu as Tailor in HT Friday Finance Season 2.

At under 10 minutes, each episode features heart to heart conversations between friends from which you can expect some sound financial advice coming your way. The ‘casual’ tete-e-tete’s help demystify complex financial products and solutions that are available in the market today to deliver effective solutions to common financial woes that most of us face in our day to day lives.

You can watch the episodes on: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/friday-finance/

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Keep calm and use Dabur Ayurvedic Nasal Drops before you head out!  

Wondering which braces should you choose for your teenage kid?

GLA University is redefining engineering education in India

The electrification of Indian cars
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP